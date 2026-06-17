Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4th at the National Archives

Washington, DC

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the National Archives will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding, steps away from the original Declaration of Independence, on Constitution Avenue. For more than 50 years, the National Archives has held its annual Fourth of July program, and this year the tradition continues with historical reenactors and a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence. Additional free family-friendly activities include a chance to meet reenactors portraying the Founding Fathers and Mothers, live musical performances, face painting, t-shirt giveaways, balloon artists, arts and crafts, and more.

Americans from all across the country are invited to this once-in-a-generation celebration of the nation’s history and heritage at the National Archives.

All July 4th activities, both inside and outside the museum, are free and open to the public. The National Archives Museum will be open for extended hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., June 22–July 5, 2026.* Timed entry tickets to see the original Declaration of Independence in person are encouraged to streamline the entry process and avoid long lines.

*Please note: On June 23, the National Archives will operate on its regular schedule of 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

July 4th at the National Archives is made possible in part by the National Archives Foundation through the generous support of The Boeing Company, Comcast Corporation, Microsoft, P&G, and TikTok. Additional support provided by Ancestry, John Hancock, and Dykema.

PROGRAM INFORMATION: July 4th at the National Archives

WHEN: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Performances and family-friendly activities outside: 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Ceremony: 10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Family activities inside: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Exhibits (including the original Declaration of Independence): 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

WHERE: National Archives Building, Constitution Avenue steps

Between 7th and 9th Streets, NW, Washington, DC

A riser will be reserved for attending press.

Please note: Expect increased security around the National Mall during the 250th celebrations. We recommend allowing extra time to navigate the area.

This family event is free and open to the public. Seating on the Constitution Avenue steps is available on a first-come, first-seated basis. The 10 a.m. ceremony will be livestreamed on the National Archives YouTube channel and on the U.S. National Archives Facebook page.

After the ceremony, step inside the National Archives Museum to see the original Declaration of Independence, exhibits, a scavenger hunt, historic reenactors, activities, and more!

Schedule of Events

Patriotic Shopping at the National Archives “Pop Up” Tent Store on Constitution Avenue

8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Family Activities at the National Archives Museum

Outside: 8:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

Inside: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Sign the Declaration of Independence

Participate in a scavenger hunt in the National Archives Rotunda

Meet and have your picture taken with George Washington, John and Abigail Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Forten, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock, and Ned Hector

Enjoy free, interactive activities, including face painting, balloon artists, arts and crafts, and more

Live Musical Performance by The Washington Tattoo

9 a.m.–9:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m.

Ceremony

10 a.m.–11 a.m.

Welcome from National Archives Foundation Chief Executive Officer Patrick Madden

Presentation of the Colors, provided by the Space Force Color Guard

Performance by the Fife and Drum Corps, provided by U.S. 3rd Infantry, The Old Guard

Singing of The Star Spangled Banner by Master Sergeant Caleb Green, U.S. Army (Ret.)

The Star Spangled Banner by Master Sergeant Caleb Green, U.S. Army (Ret.) Dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence by educators in period dress portraying historical characters, including George Washington, John and Abigail Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Forten, Benjamin Franklin, John Hancock, and Ned Hector.

Live performance of America the Beautiful by Master Sergeant Caleb Green, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Visit Museum Exhibits (June 22–July 5)

10 a.m.–10 p.m. (10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. on June 23)

Related videos

About the National Archives

The National Archives and Records Administration is a federal agency that serves the American people by preserving and making available the records of the United States Government through a nationwide network of archives, records centers, and Presidential Libraries. The National Archives is the custodian of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, on display for all to experience in Washington, DC. Learn more about the holdings of the National Archives at www.archives.gov.

About the National Archives Foundation

The National Archives Foundation is an independent nonprofit that increases public awareness of the National Archives, inspires a deeper appreciation of our country’s heritage and encourages citizen engagement in our democracy. The foundation generates financial and creative support for National Archives exhibitions, public programs and educational initiatives, introducing America’s records to people around the U.S. and the world. Learn more at www.archivesfoundation.org.

For media inquiries, please contact: