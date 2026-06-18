RCD Rent a Car Dubai Introduces No-Hidden-Fee Policy with Free Delivery Across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi & Ajman

Trusted Dubai car rental company reaffirms its commitment to full pricing transparency and complimentary vehicle delivery across UAE's Major Cities

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCD Rent a Car Dubai , one of the UAE's most trusted and affordable vehicle rental providers, has officially announced its No-Hidden-Fee Policy alongside a free vehicle delivery service covering Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. This initiative reinforces the company's long-standing mission to deliver a fully transparent, hassle-free rental experience to every customer — whether they are tourists, residents, or corporate clients.Since its establishment in 2013, Cheap Rent a Car Dubai has served thousands of customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman. With a growing fleet of vehicles ranging from economy cars to luxury SUVs and sports cars, RCD has built its reputation on affordability and reliability. The newly formalized No-Hidden-Fee Policy takes that commitment one step further by ensuring every customer sees the full rental cost upfront — with no surprise charges at pickup or return.What the No-Hidden-Fee Policy Means for RentersUnder this policy, all RCD customers are guaranteed the following:• Transparent pricing displayed upfront — no additional fees added at the time of pickup or return• Free vehicle delivery to any address within Dubai, including hotels, airports, offices, and residences• Complimentary pickup service upon rental completion anywhere across the UAE• Clearly outlined insurance inclusions with optional upgrades available at disclosed rates• No surcharges for standard documentation, standard fuel, or routine vehicle inspection• Full disclosure of Salik (toll) charges and traffic fine responsibilities before booking confirmation"Our customers deserve to know exactly what they are paying for — every time. The Dubai car rental market has been plagued by unexpected charges that damage traveler trust. At RCD, we believe in earning that trust through honesty, not fine print. Our No-Hidden-Fee Policy is not just a promise; it is the foundation of how we operate."— RCD Rent a Car Dubai ManagementFree Delivery Across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi & AjmanAlongside the fee transparency initiative, RCD offers free delivery service across its four key service areas: Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. Customers can have their chosen vehicle delivered directly to their doorstep at no additional cost. This service is available for all rental categories, including daily, weekly, and monthly plans.Delivery locations include:• Dubai — including Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Bur Dubai, DIFC, and Dubai Airport (DXB)• Abu Dhabi — including Abu Dhabi Airport, Mussafah, Yas Island, and the city center• Sharjah — including Sharjah Airport, Saif Zone, and major residential areas• Ajman — including Ajman City Centre and Ajman Industrial AreaA Fleet for Every Need and BudgetRCD Rent a Car offers a carefully selected fleet of well-maintained vehicles to suit every type of traveler and budget. Currently available for rental across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman, the following vehicles are ready for immediate booking — with free delivery and no hidden fees:Featured vehicles available now:• Geely Emgrand 2026 — Auto, 1.5L | AED 20/day | AED 1,170/month• Tesla Model 3 2025 — Auto, Electric | AED 300/day | AED 5,999/month• Nissan Sunny 2020 — Tiptronic, 1.6L | AED 45/day | AED 1,200/month• Jac S3 2023 — Auto, 1.6L | AED 59/day | AED 1,760/month• Chevrolet Spark 2020 — Auto, 1.4L | AED 80/day | AED 1,500/month• Chevrolet Impala 2019 — Auto, 3.6L | AED 99/day | AED 2,900/month• Chevrolet Cruze 2022 — Tiptronic, 2500CC | AED 49/day | AED 1,470/month• Changan Eado 2020 — Tiptronic, 1600CC | AED 39/day | AED 1,070/monthSimple 3-Step Booking ProcessCustomers can book their vehicle in three easy steps: select a car from the online fleet, choose a payment method, and receive the vehicle at their specified location. Bookings can also be confirmed in minutes via WhatsApp, with an average reply time of under 10 seconds.For more information or to make a reservation, visit the official website at rentacheapcardubai.com or contact RCD via WhatsApp at +971 55 160 5858.About RCD Rent a Car DubaiRCD Rent a Car Dubai (Rent a Cheap Car LLC) has been serving drivers across the UAE since 2013. Headquartered in Al Quoz Industrial Area, Dubai, with a return location at Al Jaddaf near the Metro station, RCD provides daily, weekly, and monthly car rentals across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman. The company operates a transparent, no-hidden-fee pricing model with free vehicle delivery and a fleet that includes economy, sedan, SUV, luxury, and electric vehicles. RCD also provides chauffeur services, airport transfers, and limousine hire for both personal and corporate clients.Media ContactRCD Rent a Car DubaiAl Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesPhone: +971 55 160 5858Email: info@rentacheapcardubai.comWebsite: https://rentacheapcardubai.com

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