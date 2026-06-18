Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka. Mr. Fred Beredo, NAVSUP FLCY Regional Services Department Deputy Director, administered the oath of office and pinned on the new lieutenant’s rank insignias. A native of Queens, NY, Htet currently serves as the Material Handling Equipment and Transportation Officer within the Regional Services Department. Reflecting on his career milestone, Htet expressed both gratitude and determination for the future. “I never thought I’d make it this far,” Htet said. “But now that I have, I might as well keep going.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2026 Date Posted: 06.18.2026 01:57 Story ID: 568105 Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Hometown: QUEENS/NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. j.g. Zay Htet, assigned to NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka (FLCY), was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant during a ceremony attended by dozens of his peers onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka., by Midoriko Morita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.