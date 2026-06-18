Australia Period Care Market to Reach US$ 1,028.7 Million by 2030 at 5.3% CAGR

Australia Period Care Market Forecast, 2030

Australia Period Care Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia period care market size was pegged at $630.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to hit $1.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in literacy and awareness of period care products in Australia, increase in number of working women and several innovations in products drive the growth of the Australia period care market. Based on product type, the sanitary pads segment contributed to the major share in 2020.Rise in literacy and awareness of period care products in Australia, increase in number of working women and several innovations in products drive the growth of the Australia period care market. On the other hand, surge in health concerns among buyers related to materials used in conventional products restrain the growth to some extent. However, growing demand for reusable period care products and upsurge in demand for organic, biodegradable, and compostable period care products are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14316 Sanitary pads, tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, and period underwear are considered as the menstrual care or period care products. These products help absorb the menstrual fluid. Sanitary pads are the most commonly used menstrual care products among all types of period care products due to its higher penetration in Australia.Innovative product launches coupled with increase in health concerns amongst women have been the major factors driving the growth of the feminine hygiene products market. Moreover, increase in number of working women in Australia has fuelled the growth of the market. Increased government initiatives to spread awareness regarding period care boosts the growth of the Australia period care market. The Sustainable Period Project is an initiative in Australia that helps in educating the Australian women regarding the reusable and sustainable period care options.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/afc70afa28e0977160b066728ff900ba The adoption of reusable menstruation care products is on an increase owing to the rise in emphasis on the sustainable products. Most of the disposable period care products are made using plastic, which is non-biodegradable and they harm the environment. Disposable sanitary pads are one of the highest waste generators in Australia. Increase in focus on product innovations and surge in emphasis on tampons made of organic and biodegradable materials are the factors expected to fuel the growth of the period care market in Australia. The reusable period care products have gained traction in the past few years. There are many people who cannot afford the costs of buying menstruation care products regularly.Therefore, washable and reusable period care products is gaining immense traction and it also helps in reducing the menstrual care wastes management. In addition, rise in environmental concerns regarding the disposable wastes of period care products fosters the growth of the reusable period care products across Australia. The outbreak of the COVID-19 brought a temporary disruption in the Australia period care market. The production of the period care products hampered and this created a gap between demand and supply. This resulted in a price hike of the period care products.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14316 As per the Australia period care market forecast, by distribution channel, the pure play online segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in penetration of internet.The leading market players analyzed in the Australia period care industry report include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble Co., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Bonds Love Luna, Unicharm Corporation, Knicked, Wunderthings, Modibodi, and Juju. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.Trending Reports:Cotton Pads Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cotton-pads-market-A12048 Semi Medical Adaptive Clothing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semi-medical-adaptive-clothing-market-A325123 Home Care Products Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-care-products-market-A06832

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