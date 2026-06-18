YLD to install new leadership at Bar Convention

Reno Pierre

Broward County attorney Reno Pierre will be sworn in as The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division (YLD) president and Sarasota attorney Warren Chin will become YLD president-elect during this week’s 2026 Florida Bar Convention.

The installation of The Florida Bar and Young Lawyers Division Board members and officers will be featured during the General Assembly, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on June 19. The General Assembly will be broadcast on The Florida Bar’s YouTube channel and on FloridaBar.org.

Reno V. Pierre

Pierre is an associate at Greenberg Traurig, in the public finance and infrastructure practice group, where he represents governmental entities, issuers, borrowers, and underwriters in tax-exempt and taxable public finance transactions. His practice includes serving as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, and underwriters' counsel in connection with municipal bond issuances and other infrastructure and public finance matters.

Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Pierre served as an assistant county attorney for Broward County, where he advised various county agencies on a wide range of real estate, real property, public finance, and litigation matters. Earlier in his career, he served as a prosecutor in Broward County, handling misdemeanor and serious felony cases.

A recognized leader within the legal profession, in addition to The Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division, Pierre currently serves on the board of directors of the Haitian Lawyers Association, and serves as co-chair of the inaugural Summer Scholars Program for the Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter of the National Bar Association. Pierre is also an active member of the T.J. Reddick Bar Association and the Broward County Bar Association. Through these roles, he remains committed to professional development, mentorship, and expanding opportunities within the legal community.

Pierre earned his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law and his LL.M. in Real Property Development from the University of Miami School of Law. During law school, he served as a judicial intern to the Judge Robert W. Lee of Florida's 17th Judicial Circuit and clerked for a law firm in Gainesville.

Warren Chin

Warren Chin

Chin is a partner at Syprett, Meshad & DuBose. His practice focuses on helping catastrophically injured individuals, including medical malpractice. He also assists homeowners and business owners when their insurance company denies or undervalues their claim.

Chin was mentored and supervised by Thomas E. Scott – a former state and federal judge and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Chin graduated cum laude from the University of Florida Levin College of Law. During law school he served on the Florida Moot Court Team; as editor at large for the Florida Journal of International Law; as president of the Association for Law and Business; and as a teaching assistant for Legal Writing and Appellate Advocacy. In addition, he was a research assistant for Darren Hutchinson, constitutional law professor at University of Florida Levin College of Law.