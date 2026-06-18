BENSON BOONE AND CALIWATER INTRODUCE DRAGON FRUIT FLAVOR, MARKING A NEW MILESTONE IN THEIR PARTNERSHIP

Inspired by Boone's preference for bold yet refreshing flavors, Dragon Fruit pairs the naturally hydrating benefits of prickly pear cactus water with the vibrant tropical fruit known for its brilliant pink exterior and delicately sweet flavor. Dragon Fruit joins Caliwater's growing lineup of fan-favorite flavors, including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime and, most recently, Blood Orange, developed in collaboration with fellow investor Demi Lovato. Caliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, with support from an impressive roster of celebrity investors including Glen Powell, Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler, and Cody Bellinger.

Ahead of his 34-date Wanted Man Tour, Benson Boone expands his role with Caliwater from investor to creator, debuting a flavor inspired by life on the road

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a tour-bus favorite has evolved into something much bigger. Just months after joining Caliwater as an investor and partner, Benson Boone is unveiling Dragon Fruit, the first flavor to emerge from his growing role within the brand.The launch comes as Boone prepares to embark on his 34-date North American Wanted Man Tour, which kicks off July 7. Known for his big vocals, explosive stage presence and now-famous backflips, Boone lives life at full speed. Long before becoming an investor, he became a fan of Caliwater for its refreshing taste and functional hydration powered by prickly pear cactus water, naturally occurring electrolytes and antioxidants.After joining the company earlier this year, Boone began working closely with co-founder Oliver Trevena to help shape the brand's future through creative collaboration and innovation. Dragon Fruit is the first flavor to emerge from that partnership.“It's my go-to drink,” explained Boone. “Caliwater tastes amazing and keeps me hydrated. We go through so many boxes of that stuff on tour, and Caliwater just gets it. I put my vocal cords through a lot these days. Caliwater is their apology gift.”Inspired by Boone's preference for bold yet refreshing flavors, Dragon Fruit pairs the naturally hydrating benefits of prickly pear cactus water with the vibrant tropical fruit known for its brilliant pink exterior and delicately sweet flavor."Benson didn't come to us looking for a sponsorship; he came to us as a genuine fan of the product," said Oliver Trevena, co-founder of Caliwater. "Since joining the company, Benson & his team have been incredibly hands-on, thoughtful and invested in where the brand is headed. Dragon Fruit is the first expression of that partnership, and we're thrilled to share it with the world.""Benson has become family," added Vanessa Hudgens, co-founder of Caliwater. "He brings tremendous creativity, energy and authenticity to everything he does. Dragon Fruit reflects that spirit perfectly.."Boone's partnership with Caliwater reflects a highly selective approach to brand collaborations. He partners only with products that fit seamlessly into his active lifestyle and allow him to play a meaningful role beyond investment.Made from sustainably sourced prickly pear cactus water, Caliwater delivers functional hydration in a light, refreshing beverage packed with naturally occurring benefits.Each can of Dragon Fruit contains:- Powerful antioxidants, including betalains, known to help combat oxidative stress and inflammation- Five naturally occurring electrolytes to support hydration and muscle function- Vitamins C and E to support immune health and skin wellness- Just 30 calories- No artificial sweeteners or additives- Plant-based, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-freeDragon Fruit joins Caliwater's growing lineup of fan-favorite flavors, including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime and, most recently, Blood Orange, developed in collaboration with fellow investor Demi Lovato.For Boone, Dragon Fruit represents more than a flavor launch. It marks the first tangible expression of his role within the company and offers fans a glimpse into the future of a partnership built on authenticity, creativity and shared values.The new Dragon Fruit flavor will be available online at Amazon and www.drinkcaliwater.com , and will also roll out to retailers nationwide over the coming months.ABOUT CALIWATERCaliwater is a functional hydration beverage brand co-founded in 2021 by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Oliver Trevena, with support from an impressive roster of celebrity investors including Glen Powell, Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler, and Cody Bellinger. Fueled by their passion for wellness and sustainability, Caliwater transforms the prickly pear cactus into a refreshing, naturally light, and crisp drink that delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and five naturally occurring electrolytes. The brand offers a clean, great-tasting option that is plant-based, vegan, kosher, non-GMO, and free of artificial sweeteners or additives. Caliwater is available in flavors including Wild Prickly Pear, Watermelon, Pineapple, Ginger + Lime, Blood Orange and Dragon Fruit, with kid-friendly pouches in select flavors. Sustainability is central to the brand, as cactus requires 80% less water than many traditional crops and grows without heavy fertilizers or pesticides, and packaging is recyclable. Caliwater also supports the community through initiatives with American Forests and Olive Crest under its #CaliCares program. For more information, visit www.drinkcaliwater.com

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