Olorama creates immersive experiences at music festivals thanks to its olfactory technology

Olorama brings olfactory technology to the Les Arts Festival

Olorama brought its scent technology to a Valencia music festival, creating immersive fruity experiences that strengthened brand-audience connections.

VALENCIA, SPAIN, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olorama, a pioneer in olfactory technology for immersive experiences , recently brought its multisensory expertise to one of the leading music festivals in Valencia, Spain, demonstrating how fragrances can enhance live entertainment and boost audience engagement.As part of a brand activation for vapers, Olorama developed a sensory experience featuring a collection of fruity scents inspired by popular flavor profiles, such as strawberry, lemon, blueberry, and mango. Thanks to its patented technology , the company transformed these scents into an integral part of the experience, adding a new dimension to the interaction between brands and festivalgoers.In settings where music, atmosphere, and audience engagement naturally converge, scent becomes a powerful narrative tool capable of enriching experiences and creating unforgettable memories. By introducing fragrance as an additional sensory layer, Olorama helps brands forge stronger emotional connections while expanding the possibilities of experiential marketing.The project highlights the increasingly important role of scent technology in live events and demonstrates how scent can perfectly complement visual and auditory elements to create more immersive and memorable moments.Through initiatives like this, Olorama continues to position its technology as an innovative solution for brands seeking to incorporate scent into their experiential narratives across a wide range of industries, including entertainment, retail, culture, promotional activations, and audiovisual environments.As brands increasingly look for new ways to stand out and engage audiences, Olorama’s work illustrates how scent can become a distinctive asset for creating recognizable and unforgettable experiences.

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