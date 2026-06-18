UQPAY Integrates with Circle Payments Network to Advance Its Global Account Infrastructure

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UQPAY (AU) has integrated with Circle Payments Network (CPN), a coordination layer operated by Circle Technology Services, LLC, an affiliate of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) that enables cross-border stablecoin transactions.

At UQPAY, our Global Account infrastructure supports end-to-end cross-border fund management — from global collection to multi-market payouts and FX execution. Through integration with CPN, UQPAY will enhance how these capabilities are coordinated across markets.

CPN is a coordination layer that connects financial institutions to support the orchestration of cross-border payments using regulated stablecoins such as USDC and EURC. It enables participants to coordinate settlement and payment flows across existing financial infrastructure, including local payment systems and banking rails.

By connecting to CPN, UQPAY supports more efficient routing of cross-border payment flows and improved interoperability between originating and beneficiary financial institutions. The integration also enables greater flexibility in coordinating transactions across multiple currencies and payment systems.

Strengthening a Global Payment Infrastructure

UQPAY’s Global Account enables businesses to:

- Collect funds across multiple regions and currencies

- Execute cross-border payouts through established banking and local payment networks

- Manage FX and treasury flows within a unified account structure

This provides a strong foundation for global payment operations.

Enhancing Cross-Border Payment Coordination with CPN

With this integration, UQPAY enhances how cross-border payouts are coordinated across its existing infrastructure. CPN complements UQPAY’s Global Account by:

- Improving interoperability between originating financial institutions (OFIs) and beneficiary financial institutions (BFIs)

- Supporting more efficient routing of cross-border payment flows

- Enabling coordination across multiple payment systems and currencies

- Providing greater flexibility in cross-border transaction execution

What This Means for Businesses

For businesses operating across markets, this integration brings:

- Improved coordination across payment corridors and counterparties

- Greater flexibility in managing cross-border fund flows

- More efficient execution of cross-border payments

- Expanded support for global payment use cases

Bridging Fiat Infrastructure and Digital Settlement

Businesses continue to operate within familiar fiat account structures. Behind the scenes, this integration supports:

- More efficient coordination across financial institutions

- Support for stablecoin-enabled settlement flows where applicable

- More scalable and flexible payment execution models

“UQPAY’s integration with Circle Payments Network supports more efficient coordination of cross-border payment flows across global markets,” said Irfan Ganchi, SVP of Product Management, Payments at Circle.

“This integration with Circle Payments Network allows us to further strengthen our global payout capabilities and enhance how cross-border payments are coordinated across markets,” said Jack Li, Founder and CEO at UQPAY.

About UQPAY

UQPAY Group is a global fintech innovation group headquartered in Singapore, with operations spanning digital payments, Payment Software-as-a-Service, and fintech venture capital. Since its founding in 2016, UQPAY has leveraged payment innovation to build an end-to-end, secure, and compliant full-stack payment infrastructure, empowering businesses to achieve borderless growth in the digital and intelligent economy.

Amid the new economic wave driven by AI and Web3, UQPAY is positioned to deliver the next-generation payment infrastructure for the digital economy — building a real-time, scalable, and intelligently orchestrated global payment network that enables new growth models for enterprises, digital-native ecosystems, and future autonomous agents worldwide.

UQPAY holds key payment and financial licenses across Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, and serves as a principal member of Visa, Mastercard, and UnionPay International — the world's three major card networks — deeply embedded in the global payment and clearing ecosystem. We connect not just transactions, but the future of global commerce and value flow.

Contact UQPAY

Website: www.uqpay.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uqpaytechnology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/uqpay

Twitter: www.x.com/uqpaysg

UQPAY Group

55 AYER RAJAH CRESCENT, #04-06, SINGAPORE 139949

Email:Marketing@uqpay.com

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