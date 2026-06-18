Urban Dom Opens Quality Real Estate to People Once Priced Out of It

Make well-built property something more people can own a part of, not just watch from the outside.

We wanted to take the kind of project we’d be happy to own ourselves, structure it properly, and explain it in plain words. So taking part is a choice, not a privilege.” — Goerge J

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Dom , a real estate development and investment company with offices in Belgrade, London, and Limassol, today launched with a simple goal. Make well-built property something more people can own a part of, not just watch from the outside.For most people, real estate has stayed out of reach. Not because they doubt it. Because the entry price is too high. A single apartment can take years to save for. Urban Dom changes the math.The company develops residential and mixed-use property, then structures selected projects so ownership can be shared. Each participant gets a defined stake and documented legal terms. No vague promises. Just a clear share in a real building, set out in writing.“Property has always been one of the steadiest ways to build value over time,” said Brand & Communications Manager at Urban Dom. “But the size of the cheque kept most people out. We wanted to take the kind of project we’d be happy to own ourselves, structure it properly, and explain it in plain words. So taking part is a choice, not a privilege.”Urban Dom does the building, too. Site selection, architecture, execution. That hands-on role sets it apart from platforms that only sell slices of property they had no hand in creating. The company’s roots are in Serbian real estate, with an international reach across its three markets.Quality sits at the center of the model. A home that’s genuinely good to live in tends to hold its value, and that matters to everyone with a stake in it.“The people who live in a place and the people who help finance it should want the same thing,” CCO added. “A building that lasts. That’s what we set out to make.”Urban Dom is now preparing its first projects across its three markets. Further details, including specific developments, will be announced in the coming months. More information is available at www.urbandom.com About Urban DomUrban Dom is a real estate development and investment company with offices in Belgrade, London, and Limassol. It develops high-standard residential and mixed-use property and works to make quality real estate more accessible. Learn more at www.urbandom.com Media ContactUrban DomEmail: info@urbandom.comWeb: www.urbandom.com

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