Campaign findings suggest contractors may reduce reliance on third-party lead providers by building owned lead generation systems.

BRUNSWICK, OH, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinite Media Resources (IMR), a digital marketing agency specializing in lead generation, search visibility, and AI search optimization, today released findings from a recent home exterior marketing campaign that generated 184 qualified leads within 30 days through Meta advertising.The campaign, developed for a home exterior company offering roofing, siding, gutters, and related services, achieved a blended average cost per lead of approximately $94 while maintaining consistent lead volume across multiple service categories. The complete campaign findings can be reviewed in IMR's Roofing Lead Generation Case Study As customer acquisition costs continue to rise across the home improvement industry, many contractors are reevaluating their dependence on third-party lead providers and shared lead marketplaces. The study suggests that properly structured Meta advertising campaigns may provide a scalable alternative for companies seeking greater control over lead generation and customer acquisition.Among the campaign's key findings:• 184 qualified leads generated within 30 days• Consistent lead flow across roofing and exterior services• Financing-focused campaigns produced strong engagement among homeowners actively considering projects• Blended average cost per lead of approximately $94• Campaign structure designed for long-term scalabilityIndustry analysts have observed that many contractors continue to rely heavily on purchased leads from third-party marketplaces. However, these leads are often sold to multiple companies simultaneously, increasing competition and driving acquisition costs higher over time.Businesses that generate their own leads through owned marketing systems maintain greater control over customer relationships, marketing data, and long-term growth. Infinite Media Resources recently examined this shift in its report, HomeAdvisor vs. Your Own Lead System , which explores the differences between rented lead sources and owned customer acquisition channels."The home improvement industry has become increasingly competitive, and many companies are looking for more predictable ways to generate opportunities," said Anthony Paulino, Founder of Infinite Media Resources. "Businesses that invest in owned marketing assets often gain greater control over lead quality, acquisition costs, and long-term growth potential."The campaign also demonstrated the effectiveness of combining financing-focused messaging with highly targeted audience segmentation. Marketing analysts continue to observe strong consumer response to affordability-focused offers, particularly for larger exterior improvement projects such as roofing, siding, and window replacement.At the same time, businesses are increasingly investing in long-term visibility strategies that extend beyond traditional search engines. This includes Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, an emerging discipline focused on improving visibility within AI-powered search experiences such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity. Additional research on this topic is available in IMR's guide, What Is Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) ?.As search behavior continues to evolve, industry experts expect businesses to place greater emphasis on both lead generation systems and long-term digital authority, creating marketing infrastructures designed to generate value well beyond individual advertising campaigns.About Infinite Media ResourcesInfinite Media Resources is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Brunswick, Ohio. The company specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Meta advertising, Google advertising, and long-term digital growth strategies designed to help businesses increase visibility, generate qualified leads, and build durable marketing assets. Learn more at (Infinite Media Resources).

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