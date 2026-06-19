SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT Launches International Outreach Campaign Ahead of “SAIGON DAY 2026” in Little Saigon, CA

SAIGON4SAISON MOVEMENT SAIGON4SAISON MOVEMENT the Movement was introduced in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia during 2006 and 2007. In May 2007, the Second World Congress was convened in Paris, France.

Montreal gathering calls on Vietnamese communities worldwide to participate in July 5 commemorative events marking 50 years since the renaming of Saigon

The year 2026 has been designated by the MOVEMENT as “The Year of Saigon,” marking fifty years since the renaming of the city. Organizers view the anniversary as an opportunity for remembrance.” — https://www.saigon4saigon.org

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT Launches International Outreach Campaign Ahead of “SAIGON DAY 2026” in Little Saigon, Orange County, CAMontreal gathering calls on Vietnamese communities worldwide to participate in July 5 commemorative events marking 50 years since the renaming of SaigonWESTMINSTER, Calif., June 2026 — Following a community gathering in Montreal, Canada, on June 14, 2026, Father Andrew Nguyen Huu Le, founder and representative of the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT, launched an international outreach effort calling upon Vietnamese communities worldwide to participate in two major commemorative events scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Little Saigon, Westminster, California.The Montreal gathering was organized by the Vietnamese Canadian Community of the Montreal Region to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT. Community leaders, representatives of local organizations, and members of the Vietnamese Canadian community attended the event to hear Father Le discuss the historical and cultural significance of Saigon and the importance of preserving historical memory for future generations.The gathering forms part of a broader international campaign leading up to the fiftieth anniversary of July 2, 1976, the date on which Saigon was officially renamed “Ho Chi Minh City”. Organizers describe the campaign as an effort to preserve historical awareness, strengthen cultural identity, and encourage younger generations of Vietnamese around the world to better understand the role Saigon played in the history and development of modern Vietnam.“The name Saigon is more than a geographical designation,” Father Andrew Nguyen Huu Le said. “For millions of Vietnamese people, it remains a symbol of historical memory, cultural identity, and shared experience. Preserving that memory is a responsibility that belongs not only to those who lived through history, but also to future generations.”Founded in Westminster, California, on January 15, 2006, the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT is an international civic and cultural initiative dedicated to preserving awareness of the historical and symbolic significance of Saigon. During the past two decades, the Movement has organized educational programs, international conferences, documentary projects, publications, and community outreach activities throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.The year 2026 has been designated by the MOVEMENT as “The Year of Saigon,” marking fifty years since the renaming of the city. Organizers view the anniversary as an opportunity for reflection, remembrance, and community engagement among Vietnamese people throughout the world.To commemorate this historic milestone, the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT has joined with seven Vietnamese organizations in a broad coalition supporting the July 5 events: the GREAT VIET PARTY (Đại Việt Quốc Dân Đảng), the HUMANIST SOCIALIST PARTY (Đảng Nhân Bản Xã Hội), ASSEMBLY FOR DEMOCRACY OF VIETNAM (Họp Mặt Dân Chủ), the VIETNAM DEMOCRACY FEDERATION (Lực Lượng Dân Tộc Cứu Nguy Tổ Quốc), the VIETNAM HUMAN RIGHTS NETWORK (Mạng Lưới Nhân Quyền Việt Nam), the MOVEMENT OF THE VIETNAM LAITY IN DIASPORA(Phong Trào Giáo Dân Việt Nam Hải Ngoại), and the VIETNAMESE NATIONALIST PARTY (Việt Nam Quốc Dân Đảng).The commemorative activities also receive spiritual guidance and moral support from Venerable Thich Minh Tuyen, Third Supreme Patriarch of the World Mendicant Buddhist Sangha.Organizers describe the coalition as a unique effort bringing together civic, cultural, religious, human-rights, and community organizations in support of preserving the historical memory and cultural heritage associated with Saigon.As part of this initiative, two major events will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Westminster, California, home to Little Saigon, the largest Vietnamese community outside Vietnam.The first event, SAIGON DAY 2026, will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Vietnamese American War Memorial Park in Westminster. The ceremony will commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the renaming of Saigon, honor the city’s historical legacy, and provide an opportunity for participants to gather in remembrance and reflection.The second event, A NIGHT IN REMEMBRANCE OF SAIGON, will begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Lavender Reception Hall in Westminster. The evening program will feature music, cultural presentations, personal reflections, and community fellowship centered on memories of Saigon and its enduring significance to Vietnamese communities worldwide.The July 5 programs are open to the public and welcome individuals, families, veterans, religious communities, youth organizations, cultural associations, and all those interested in preserving Vietnamese historical and cultural heritage.“The presence of every participant carries a meaningful message,” Father Andrew Nguyen Huu Le said. “A community that remembers its history preserves its identity. By coming together on July 5, we reaffirm that memory, heritage, and culture remain living parts of our collective future.”The SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT encourages Vietnamese communities in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and around the world to share information about the July 5 events and to participate in this historic commemoration.Event InformationSAIGON DAY 2026Sunday, July 5, 2026 – 10:00 a.m.Vietnamese American War Memorial Park8192 13th StreetWestminster, California 92683 USAEvent Chairman: Mr. PHAN THANH CHAUVIETNAMESE NATIONALIST PARTYA NIGHT IN REMEMBRANCE OF SAIGONSunday, July 5, 2026 – 5:00 p.m.Lavender Reception Hall14190 Beach BoulevardWestminster, California 92683 USAEvent Chairman: Mr. NGUYEN KIENHUMANIST SOCIALIST PARTYAbout the Saigon For Saigon MovementFounded in Westminster, California, in 2006, the SAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENT is an international civic and cultural initiative dedicated to preserving awareness of the historical, cultural, and symbolic significance of Saigon. Through educational programs, publications, community outreach, and commemorative events, the MOVEMENT seeks to preserve the memory and heritage associated with the historic name Saigon among Vietnamese communities worldwide.Media ContactMr. LY THANH LIEMExecutive DirectorSAIGON FOR SAIGON MOVEMENTPO Box 350Tolleson, AZ 85353 USAPhone: (408) 567-4493Email: Contact@Saigon4Saigon.orgWebsite: www.Saigon4Saigon.org

HISTORY AND OPERATION OF THE SAIGON4SAIGON MOVEMENT. (LỊCH SỬ HÌNH THÀNH VÀ HOẠT ĐỘNG CỦA PHONG TRÀO QUỐC DÂN ĐÒI TRẢ TÊN SÀI GÒN)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.