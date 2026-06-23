Female Participation in UAE Racehorse Ownership Continues to Grow as Syndication Broadens Access

Horses have an extraordinary ability to connect with people, and I believe many women bring a uniquely intuitive, nurturing and deeply emotional bond to that relationship Asaassi - New to RaceX Jennifer McShane Bary - CEO - RaceX RaceX Racehorse Syndication - International Experience

Industry participants report increasing interest from female owners as syndication models broaden access to thoroughbred racing.

Horses have an extraordinary ability to connect with people, and I believe many women bring a uniquely intuitive, nurturing and deeply emotional bond to that relationship” — Gyunay Alieva - RaceX Owner

MEYDAN, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women are playing an increasingly visible role in racehorse ownership across the UAE, reflecting broader shifts in participation across business, sport and entrepreneurship throughout the country.The trend aligns with the UAE's longstanding commitment to gender balance and women's empowerment. The UAE Gender Balance Council, established in 2015, continues to promote greater participation of women across economic and leadership sectors, while the UAE Gender Balance Strategy 2026 aims to further reduce gender gaps and strengthen women's representation in decision-making positions across the country.Women already represent a significant proportion of the UAE workforce. According to Dubai Women Establishment, women account for 66% of public sector employees, with 30% occupying leadership positions. Women also represent more than 40% of employees in the education sector and at least 35% of workers in healthcare.Within the racing industry, international evidence suggests women are becoming increasingly influential across ownership, training, administration and breeding. Research undertaken by Oxford Brookes University found that women owners are represented among leading ownership groups in both flat and jump racing, while industry studies have identified syndication as an important pathway for attracting new and more diverse participants into the sport.Similar trends have emerged in Australia, where initiatives specifically designed to encourage female participation in ownership have reported growing numbers of first-time owners entering the sport through syndication models.Jennifer McShane-Bary, Founder and CEO of RaceX , said ownership enquiries from women have become increasingly common as awareness of syndication grows throughout the region."Racehorse ownership is no longer viewed solely through a traditional lens," said McShane-Bary. "Many women are exploring ownership opportunities because they are interested in the sport, the experience and the opportunity to follow the development of a racehorse throughout its career."Historically, racehorse ownership has often been associated with large-scale investors, established racing families and industry insiders. However, syndication structures are increasingly changing that perception by enabling multiple participants to share ownership of a horse while gaining access to the ownership experience.Industry participants note that modern owners are often motivated by more than potential financial returns. Stable visits, trainer engagement, race day participation and behind-the-scenes access are becoming increasingly important aspects of ownership.The UAE's racing industry is uniquely positioned to support this growth. Home to internationally recognized venues including Meydan, Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali and Sharjah racecourses, the country has established itself as one of the leading racing jurisdictions in the Middle East.RaceX recently expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Asaassi (FR), a European-performed thoroughbred now based in Dubai and trained by Marwan Al Baidhaei. The horse has generated interest from a diverse group of prospective owners, including women entering racehorse ownership for the first time.According to McShane-Bary, increasing diversity within ownership groups is likely to strengthen the long-term future of the sport."As more people from different backgrounds become involved in racing, the industry benefits from new perspectives, greater engagement and a broader ownership community," she said.“Racehorse ownership with RaceX has given me an even deeper appreciation for a sport I have long admired. While racing was once largely a male-dominated world, it is inspiring to see barriers falling and opportunities expanding for women across ownership, training and leadership. Historic milestones such as this year’s Kentucky Derby, with its first female winning trainer and a female owner among the connections, reflect the positive evolution of our industry. Horses have an extraordinary ability to connect with people, and I believe many women bring a uniquely intuitive, nurturing and deeply emotional bond to that relationship. Progress is not about changing the traditions of racing, but enriching them — ensuring that passion, talent and dedication remain the qualities that define our sport and shape its future.” Gyunay Alieva - RaceX OwnerIndustry observers expect shared ownership models to continue expanding globally, with female participation likely to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of thoroughbred racing in the UAE and beyond.About RaceXRaceX is a Dubai-based racehorse syndication company focused on providing professionally managed ownership opportunities in thoroughbred racehorses competing in the United Arab Emirates. Through transparent ownership structures and owner engagement programmes, RaceX aims to broaden participation in the sport and support the continued growth of UAE racing.

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