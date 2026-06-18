Canned Meat Market Size and Share

The Business Research Company's Canned Meat Market Competitive Landscape, Market Leaders, and Industry Transformation Trends

Expected to grow to $26.04 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The canned meat market is dominated by a mix of diversified packaged food manufacturers and processed protein product suppliers competing through product innovation, extended shelf-life solutions, and expanded distribution networks. Companies are focusing on premium canned meat offerings, clean-label formulations, convenient ready-to-eat products, and sustainable packaging initiatives to strengthen market presence and address evolving consumer preferences. Emphasis on food safety standards, supply chain efficiency, nutritional value enhancement, and adoption of advanced preservation technologies remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, product differentiation, and strategic expansion within the evolving global processed food industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Canned Meat Market?

•According to our research, Hormel Foods Corporation led global sales in 2024 with a 2% market share. The grocery products segment of the company, which is directly involved in the canned meat market, provides a broad portfolio of shelf-stable meat products, canned protein offerings, and ready-to-eat food solutions that support retail consumption, foodservice applications, and convenience-driven consumer demand.

Who Are The Major Players In The Canned Meat Market?

Major companies operating in the canned meat market are Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc, Conagra Brands Inc, JBS S.A., Pinnacle Foods Inc, Bolton Group Ltd, Vion Food Group NV, BRF S.A, Cargill Meat Solutions Corp, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Thai Union Group, Trident Seafoods Corporation, Bumble Bee Seafoods LLC, Keystone Foods LLC, Wild Planet Foods Inc, Princes Group Ltd, Bar Harbor Foods Inc, Crown Prince Inc, American Tuna Inc, Libby's Brand Holding Inc, Xiamen Gulong Canned Food Co Ltd, Dalian Lixiang Food Co Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Canned Meat Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 7% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects competitive pricing pressures, evolving consumer taste preferences, established retail distribution dynamics, and the need for efficient large-scale food processing and preservation capabilities. Leading players such as Hormel Foods Corporation, Tyson Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., JBS S.A., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Bolton Group Ltd., Vion Food Group NV, BRF S.A., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., and Maruha Nichiro Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified canned food portfolios, strong brand recognition, extensive supply chain networks, and continuous innovation in shelf-stable protein products. As demand for convenient ready-to-eat meals, long shelf-life food products, and premium canned meat offerings grows, strategic acquisitions, product diversification, and expansion into emerging markets are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oHormel Foods Corporation (2%)

oTyson Foods Inc. (2%)

oConagra Brands Inc. (2%)

oJBS S.A. (1%)

oPinnacle Foods Inc. (0.03%)

oBolton Group Ltd. (0.03%)

oVion Food Group NV (0.03%)

oBRF S.A. (0.02%)

oCargill Meat Solutions Corp. (0.02%)

oMaruha Nichiro Corporation (0.02%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Canned Meat Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the canned meat market include Cargill Incorporated, JBS USA Holdings Inc., National Beef Packing Company LLC, Seaboard Foods LLC, Smithfield Foods Inc., Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., OSI Group LLC, Danish Crown A/S, Minerva Foods SA, NH Foods Ltd., Marfrig Global Foods S.A., Moy Park Ltd., Perdue Farms Inc., Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, Tönnies Holding ApS & Co. KG, Westfleisch SCE mbH, Vion Food Group NV, BRF S.A., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, and Australian Agricultural Company Limited.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Canned Meat Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the canned meat market include Sysco Corporation, US Foods Holding Corp., Performance Food Group Company, Gordon Food Service Inc., Bunzl plc, Bidfood Ltd., Dot Foods Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, Americold Realty Trust Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., KeHE Distributors LLC, McLane Company Inc., Core-Mark Holding Company Inc., SPAR Group Ltd., METRO AG, and Booker Group Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Canned Meat Market?

•Major end users in the canned meat market include McDonald’s Corporation, Yum! Brands Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Compass Group PLC, Sodexo S.A., Aramark Corporation, 7-Eleven Inc., Marriott International Inc., Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean Group, Nestlé Professional, IKEA Food Services AB, Subway IP LLC, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Papa John’s International Inc., Target Corporation, Amazon Fresh, Tesco PLC, Ahold Delhaize, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Walmart Inc., Carrefour S.A., and The Kroger Co.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Single-serve flavored canned meat and seafood products are transforming the canned meat market by enhancing convenience, improving portability, and supporting growing consumer demand for ready-to-eat high-protein food options.

•Example: In September 2025, Bumble Bee Seafoods LLC launched Bumble Bee Snackers, the first single-serve flavored canned tuna product line for the brand.

•Its ready-to-eat packaging format, no-drain preparation, multiple flavor variants, and portable design enhance consumer convenience, support on-the-go meal consumption, and strengthen demand for shelf-stable protein products across retail and grocery channels.



Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Ready-To-Eat Protein Products Enhance Consumer Convenience

•Leveraging Flavored Canned Meat Innovations Improve Product Appeal

•Expanding Sustainable Packaging Solutions Strengthen Brand Value

•Integrating Automated Processing Technologies Enhance Production Efficiency

•Developing Health-Focused Canned Meat Products Support Nutritional Demand

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