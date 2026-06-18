Xdate Releases New Survey on Dating Burnout, Revealing Growing Interest in Low-Stakes Dating

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xdate, a social dating platform focused on helping people connect with less pressure and more authenticity, today announced the launch of its new Connection Goals feature, designed to help users communicate dating intentions more clearly and reduce the growing problem of dating burnout.The launch comes as conversations around “low-stakes dating” continue to gain traction among younger singles, particularly Gen Z women seeking more relaxed and enjoyable dating experiences.According to a recent Survey of 517 active dating app users conducted by Xdate in May 2026, nearly 79% reported experiencing some form of dating burnout within the past year. Respondents cited emotional fatigue, unrealistic expectations, and pressure to evaluate long-term compatibility early in the dating process as major challenges.The new Connection Goals feature allows users to select and display their preferred dating intentions directly on their profiles, including options such as: Just Vibing, Fun Dates Only, Open to Something Real.By making expectations more transparent from the beginning, Xdate aims to help users find compatible matches while reducing unnecessary pressure during early interactions.“Many singles tell us they enjoy meeting new people but feel overwhelmed by the expectation that every conversation must immediately lead somewhere serious,” said Dr. Kelly Morgan, Communications Manager, Xdate, “Connection Goals gives users a simple way to express what they're looking for so they can focus more on enjoying the experience and less on managing assumptions.”The feature reflects broader shifts occurring across modern dating culture.Recent discussions on social media have highlighted increasing interest in low-pressure approaches to dating, including casual meetups, spontaneous social connections, and relationship exploration without predefined outcomes.To further examine the trend, Xdate collected feedback from users about their experiences with modern dating and relationship expectations.According to campaign responses, many participants expressed a desire for more relaxed and authentic dating experiences, with less pressure to define relationship outcomes early on.Many respondents said they preferred spontaneous connections and getting to know people naturally rather than treating every interaction as a relationship decision.“Not every date needs to become a relationship evaluation,” Kelly added. “Sometimes people simply want the opportunity to meet, connect, and see where things naturally lead.”The Connection Goals feature is now available to Xdate users. The feedback suggests that many singles are looking for a more balanced approach to dating—one that allows meaningful connections to develop without unnecessary pressure.About XdateXdate is a social dating platform designed to help people create meaningful connections at their own pace. Through features that encourage transparency and flexible dating preferences, Xdate aims to make modern dating more enjoyable, authentic, and less stressful.For more information, visit www.xdateapp.com

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