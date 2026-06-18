Fantasy Island Schools for Kids Extends Preschool Program to Portage Park

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Northwest Side center offers full-day, bilingual preschool for children ages 18 months through kindergarten readiness

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLC announces the availability of its licensed preschool program for families in Portage Park and Skokie, expanding its reach across Chicago's Northwest Side. The center, located at 6100 N Milwaukee Ave, accepts children starting at 18 months of age and provides full-day, structured early education through kindergarten readiness.The announcement reflects steady enrollment growth from families outside the center's immediate neighborhood who are seeking a licensed, bilingual preschool option within a manageable commute.A Practical Option for Portage Park FamiliesPortage Park families have increasingly sought preschool options along the Milwaukee Avenue corridor, where Fantasy Island Schools for Kids is located. The center's position makes it accessible for families traveling to and from Portage Park as part of an existing daily routine.For families searching for a preschool near Portage Park, Chicago, the center offers a structured day built around consistency: guided learning blocks, outdoor play, on-site prepared meals, and rest, all within the same familiar environment each day.Extending Access to Skokie FamiliesThe centre also serves a growing number of families researching preschool near Skokie, IL. While Skokie maintains its own local early education options, some families have found that the Milwaukee Avenue corridor offers a practical alternative, particularly when the center fits naturally into an existing commute.Fantasy Island Schools for Kids encourages Skokie families to evaluate the daily drive time honestly before enrolling. The center has structured its outreach to support families for whom the commute is realistic, rather than positioning itself as a citywide option.Program Structure and Bilingual CurriculumThe preschool program integrates two languages throughout the school day rather than confining language exposure to a single class period. Dual-language instruction is woven into circle time, meals, guided activities, and outdoor play, reflecting an approach to early language acquisition that research consistently identifies as more effective than isolated instruction.The center also emphasizes kindergarten readiness as part of its preschool curriculum. Structured routines, group activities, and daily classroom expectations are designed to help children build the habits that kindergarten requires, including sustained attention, peer interaction, and self-regulation.Licensing and EnrollmentFantasy Island Schools for Kids operates under an active Illinois Department of Children and Family Services license. Staff-to-child ratios are maintained below state-mandated minimums, and lead teachers hold or are completing credentials in Early Childhood Education.Enrollment begins with a scheduled tour conducted during program hours. Families from Portage Park, Skokie, and surrounding Northwest Side communities are invited to contact the center directly to confirm availability and discuss program fit.Program Highlights• Enrollment age: Children accepted from 18 months through kindergarten readiness• Language program: Dual-language instruction integrated throughout the school day• Meals: Three on-site prepared meals included daily• Schedule: Full-day structure with consistent daily routines• Licensing: Active Illinois DCFS license; ratios maintained below state minimums• Service area: Portage Park, Skokie, and surrounding Northwest Side communitiesAbout Fantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLCFantasy Island Schools for Kids, LLC is a licensed early childhood education center located at 6100 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646. The school provides bilingual daycare, preschool, and kindergarten-readiness programming for children ages 18 months and older. The center serves families in Norwood Park, Jefferson Park, Edison Park, Gladstone Park, Portage Park, Skokie, and neighboring Northwest Side communities. Families may call 773-206-4627 or visit www.fantasyislandschoolsforkids.com to schedule a tour or request enrolment information.

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