Acepeak Named Lead Sponsor of the 10th Annual CC-Global Awards (CCGA) 2026 in Berlin

Acepeak headlines telecom’s premier awards night, celebrating a decade of global industry excellence at Metropol Berlin on June 16, 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acepeak today announced that it is the Lead Sponsor of the 10th Annual CC-Global Awards (CCGA) 2026, the telecom industry’s premier awards ceremony, taking place at Metropol Berlin. As Lead Sponsor of this milestone tenth edition, Acepeak headlines one of the most prestigious gatherings on the global wholesale calendar, reinforcing its commitment to the carriers, operators, and partners shaping the future of global connectivity.Organized by Carrier Community (CC), the CCGA recognizes excellence, innovation, and leadership across the global telecom and digital infrastructure ecosystem. Held during the 13th Annual Europe GCCM – Berlin week (June 15–17), the awards night gathers 300+ guests and 100+ companies — carriers, messaging providers, infrastructure partners, and technology vendors — for an evening honoring the achievements driving wholesale voice, messaging, connectivity, and digital infrastructure forward.A Decade of Telecom ExcellenceNow in its tenth year, the CCGA has become a defining moment in the telecom wholesale calendar — a night where the industry comes together to celebrate the companies and individuals behind a year of innovation. Winners are recognized across categories spanning voice and VoIP, SMS and messaging, fiber and capacity, IoT, cloud and data center infrastructure, and emerging digital services, making the ceremony one of the most comprehensive showcases of excellence in the sector.Why Acepeak Is Leading the NightAcepeak’s lead sponsorship of the CCGA caps a prominent presence at Berlin GCCM week, where the company also serves as Platinum Sponsor of the Europe 2026 GCCM and host of the official Pre-Event Networking Party. Throughout the week, the Acepeak team is engaging directly with carriers and connectivity providers to discuss global partnerships, connectivity solutions, and strategies to improve voice routing and messaging performance.What Acepeak Brings to the TableAcepeak is a full-stack communications provider spanning cloud communications and global messaging infrastructure. Its core platform and connectivity solutions include:SMS Firewall — protecting mobile networks against grey routes, SMS fraud, and unauthorized A2P trafficA2P bulk SMS messagingUCaaS — Unified Communications as a ServiceCCaaS — Contact Center as a ServiceCPaaS — Communications Platform as a ServiceA-Z wholesale voice termination Meet Acepeak in BerlinCarriers and connectivity providers attending Berlin GCCM week can schedule a meeting with the Acepeak team at www.acepeak.com/book-a-meeting About AcepeakAcepeak is a leading UCaaS provider for MNOs, MVNOs, and telecom providers around the world. As a Tier 1 carrier-grade global termination specialist, it delivers proprietary telecom infrastructure and direct wholesale connectivity to national carriers.Owning its full end-to-end stack — including white-label UCaaS, CCaaS, high-volume voice termination, and AI-powered routing — Acepeak eliminates third-party dependencies and maximizes operator margins. With secure global interconnects and sovereign infrastructure, it empowers carriers, especially in emerging markets, to build scalable, cloud-ready communication ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.