Washington County Announces Completion of Tennis Court Resurfacing at Marty Snook Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (June 17, 2026) – Washington County Parks & Recreation announces the completion of resurfacing and maintenance improvements at the tennis courts at Martin L. “Marty” Snook Park.

The project included full resurfacing and painting work designed to enhance playing conditions, improve safety, and extend the long-term usability of the courts for residents and visitors.

With construction now complete, the tennis courts at Marty Snook Park have officially reopened to the public. All posted closures and barriers have been removed.

Washington County Parks & Recreation also reminds the public that additional court improvement projects are still scheduled at the following locations:﻿Chestnut Grove ParkRegional ParkPleasant Valley Park

These ongoing and upcoming projects are part of the County’s broader effort to maintain and enhance recreational facilities throughout Washington County.

Washington County Parks & Recreation thanks the community for its patience and cooperation during these improvements and encourages residents to enjoy the upgraded facilities responsibly.

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