Federal Disaster Declaration Issued Following April Freeze: New Resources Available for Maryland Agricultural Producers

HAGERSTOWN, MD (June 17, 2026) – The Washington County Department of Business and Economic Development would like to share important information following the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s approval of a Federal Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Maryland in response to the severe freeze event that occurred on April 21, 2026. The declaration was approved by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins following a formal request from Governor Wes Moore.

This federal designation makes critical financial assistance available to agricultural producers who experienced significant crop losses due to the sudden freeze. The event caused extensive damage to perennial crops across Maryland, with losses exceeding the 30 percent threshold required for a federal disaster declaration. Many growers are now facing substantial expenses related to crop recovery, plant health, labor, and ongoing maintenance despite having little to no harvestable yield this season.

In addition to freeze-related impacts, many areas of the state continue to experience prolonged drought conditions, further increasing the financial challenges facing Maryland’s agricultural community.

As a result of the disaster declaration, producers in Washington County and 11 other designated primary counties, as well as eligible contiguous counties, may qualify for low-interest emergency loans and other assistance programs through the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA). These resources are intended to help producers recover losses, maintain operations, and support the long-term viability of Maryland agriculture.

Affected producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Farm Service Agency office as soon as possible to discuss available assistance programs and begin the application process.

The assessment of agricultural losses in additional Maryland counties remains ongoing. Additional information, resources, and updates are available through the Maryland Department of Agriculture.

Washington County remains committed to supporting our agricultural community and encourages producers impacted by the freeze event to explore the assistance programs available through this federal disaster declaration.

Click here to view Governor Wes Moore’s announcement.