NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas Transportation Officer Recognized for Role in Restoring Critical Services in Guam

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam(Recent) – Relocating can be one of the most stressful events in military life. For Larrance Ritter, easing that burden is a daily mission—and one that recently earned him high-level recognition.

Ritter, the Transportation Officer for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka (FLCY) Site Marianas, was recently presented a command coin by Capt. Tom Arnold, NAVSUP FLCY Commanding Officer, during a site visit from Yokosuka, Japan. According to the Site Marianas Director Cmdr. Anthony Hinds, the coin recognized Ritter’s exceptional dedication, particularly his instrumental role in reopening the Personal Property Satellite Office at Andersen Air Force Base.

Ritter’s site director, Cmdr. Anthony Hinds, detailed his recent accomplishments.

“Larrance is our Personal Property Transportation Officer. He led all aspects of the homeport change of two submarines, which required close coordination with Submarine Squadron 15 and the boat triads,” said Hinds. “He also conducted exclusive Household Goods counseling sessions at the base movie theater for over 300 Sailors and their spouses affected by the homeport change.”

The Andersen satellite office had been shuttered since Super Typhoon Mawar devastated the island in May 2023. Its closure forced service members and their families stationed on the Air Force base to travel across the island to Naval Base Guam for personal property counseling and shipment processing, depending on traffic, up to an hour each way.

Getting the doors open again was no small feat.

“Reestablishing the office required extensive coordination between NAVSUP FLCY Site Marianas, Andersen Air Force Base leadership, facility management personnel, communications support teams, and several supporting agencies,” Ritter said.

Today, the office provides a convenient hub for Andersen personnel navigating household goods, unaccompanied baggage, and privately owned vehicle shipments. By reducing travel time, the reopened office significantly improves customer service and strengthens overall support to the Andersen mission.

Originally from St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ritter is no stranger to the military lifestyle. He served in the U.S. Air Force before transitioning to civil service. He arrived in Guam in June 2024, drawn by the island’s strategic importance and the chance to advance his transportation and logistics career in the Indo-Pacific. He quickly fell in love with the local community, praising the strong sense of teamwork and family on the island.

For Ritter, the hard work pays off when he sees the direct impact on the warfighter.

“What I enjoy most is helping service members and their families during one of the most stressful events in military life: relocation,” he shared. “Whether it is a first-term service member making their first PCS move or a senior leader transferring across the world, our team works to ensure they receive the information and support needed. Knowing that our work directly impacts military readiness and family quality of life makes the job especially rewarding.”

Despite the individual recognition from Capt. Arnold, Ritter was quick to emphasize that the true achievement belongs to his colleagues.

“I would like to recognize the entire Personal Property Shipping Office Guam team,” Ritter said. “Reopening the Andersen office and supporting thousands of military moves each year is truly a team effort. Our success is the result of dedicated professionals working together across multiple organizations to provide the highest level of service to our customers.”