Liquid Cooling Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at 20.3% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

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The Business Research Company's Liquid Cooling Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid cooling systems market is witnessing remarkable growth as demand for efficient thermal management solutions rises across various industries. This expansion is driven by technological advancements and increasing requirements for high-performance computing environments. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, major players, trends, and regional insights shaping the future of liquid cooling systems.

Rapid Expansion in the Liquid Cooling Systems Market Size

The liquid cooling systems market has experienced significant growth recently. It is projected to increase from $7.04 billion in 2025 to $8.46 billion in 2026, marking a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. This impressive rise during the historic period is primarily due to increased thermal loads from CPUs and GPUs, greater adoption of data centers, a growing demand for highly efficient cooling solutions, early implementations of liquid cooling in high-performance computing, and the expansion of telecom and IT infrastructure.

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Future Growth Prospects for the Liquid Cooling Systems Market

Looking ahead, the liquid cooling systems market is set to continue its rapid advancement, reaching an estimated $17.73 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Key factors fueling this surge include a rising need for AI-accelerated computing, expanding deployment of hyperscale data centers, advancements in energy-efficient cooling technologies, increased usage of liquid cooling in industrial automation, and escalating heat production from compact electronic devices. Additionally, emerging trends such as smart sensor integration, IoT-enabled system monitoring, automated thermal management solutions, and a shift toward sustainable, energy-conscious cooling are expected to shape market dynamics.

Understanding Liquid Cooling Systems and Their Application

Liquid cooling systems serve as an effective method for reducing the temperature of computer processors, including CPUs and sometimes GPUs. By using water as the cooling medium, these systems help maintain a low operating temperature, ensuring optimal performance and preventing overheating in computer systems.

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Emergence of Data Centers as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary drivers behind the growth of the liquid cooling systems market is the increasing establishment of new data centers. With the ongoing surge in digital transformation and cloud computing demand, data centers have become crucial for storing, managing, and processing massive data volumes. These facilities generate significant heat due to high-performance servers and networking equipment, which creates a critical need for efficient cooling solutions. Liquid cooling technologies enable data centers to manage high power densities effectively and provide superior heat dissipation.

Growing Importance of Efficient Cooling in Data Centers

Supporting this trend, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration reported in September 2024 that the United States houses approximately 5,000 data centers, with demand expected to grow around 9% annually through 2030. This steady expansion in data center infrastructure will continue to drive the adoption of liquid cooling systems, making them indispensable for managing thermal challenges in modern IT environments.

North America Leads the Liquid Cooling Systems Market

In terms of regional market share, North America held the dominant position in the liquid cooling systems market in 2025. The report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global landscape and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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