Father's Day IQIBLA big perks : QWATCH S6 comes with four major features and exclusive gifts to unlock new experience

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RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Father's Day approaches, the iQIBLA QWATCH S6, blending Islamic cultural faith with smart health technology, launches a special festive offer. Designed to meet the core needs of Muslim families who respect their fathers and value faith and well-being, this exclusive smartwatch with four world-first functions is available with good benefits, including a free strap with purchase, offering sincere value and a premium product to honour and accompany every devout, family-minded Muslim father.

On this gratitude-filled event of Father's Day, a gift that combines faith, practicality, and health care is the perfect way for Muslim children to show appreciation. The iQIBLA QWATCH S6, tailored to the Muslim market and user needs, breaks the traditional smartwatch limits with four world-first smart technologies, accurately supporting daily religious practices and becoming a "faith companion" and "health guardian" for Muslim fathers.

Specifically created for the Muslim community, the iQIBLA QWATCH S6 introduces four world-first functions to transform the religious practice experience. It features the world-first built-in QIBLA direction function, accurately guiding prayer direction without complex operation, suitable for home, travel, or work, ensuring every prayer is devout and precise, supporting daily prayers, festive blessings, and other religious activities.

The QWATCH S6 also includes the world-first 9-channel Dhikr function, catering to various Dhikr scenarios and frequency needs, accurately recording and assisting daily practices, helping fathers complete their religious duties routinely and correctly. Coupled with the world-first Salat detection, it smartly recognises and assesses the accuracy of prayer movements, assisting with maintaining proper form and ensuring a respectful religious practice experience.

Additionally, the QWATCH S6 uniquely features the world-first built-in Quran player, with high-quality audio, smooth playback, timed and offline options, enabling fathers to listen to the Quran anytime, easily incorporating faith into daily life. Alongside faith-focused functions, the iQIBLA QWATCH S6 provides comprehensive health monitoring, keeping fathers' health in check. For common health monitoring needs of Muslim fathers, it offers a mature smart health system that tracks heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality, and exercise, supporting 24/7 monitoring and alerts, ensuring fathers' daily routine is accompanied by attentive health care.

While focusing on faith-specific features, the iQIBLA QWATCH S6 also offers comprehensive health protection, taking care of the health of fathers in all aspects. Designed for common health monitoring needs of Muslim fathers, the watch comes with a mature smart health monitoring system that can accurately track heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep quality, exercise data and other key health indicators in real time, with 24/7 dynamic tracking and abnormal data alerts. Whether fathers are working, resting or exercising, the watch keeps track in real time, providing timely warnings of health risks and helping users develop healthy routines, building a strong health defence for hardworking fathers and protecting the family's pillar with technology.

Compared with ordinary smartwatches, the iQIBLA QWATCH S6 truly achieves a dual breakthrough of "faith-specific customisation and full-scale health protection," deeply aligning with the religious culture and beliefs of Muslims, meeting daily spiritual practice needs while also supporting core family health management, combining a sense of ritual, practicality and warmth, making it a gift suitable for Muslim Father's Day. To thank Muslim consumers and celebrate Father's Day, the brand is offering a "buy a watch, get a free strap" special promotion. During the event, anyone who buys the iQIBLA QWATCH S6 smartwatch will receive a strap for free, prayer outings and other occasions, balancing comfort and aesthetics, making the watch fit better, more versatile and improving the user experience, offering great value to honour every great father.

For a long time, iQIBLA has been developing the Muslim smart wearable market, always focusing on local culture and user needs, using technological innovation to empower traditional religious life and breaking down the barriers between smart devices and religious culture. This Father's Day special not only warmly honours Muslim fatherhood but also aims to provide an exceptional product experience so every Muslim father can maintain their faith with ease and enjoy life with careful health protection.

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