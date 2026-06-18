Hot Kupuna Nights returns to Lahaina Civic Center on June 23





The County of Maui Office of Recovery, in collaboration with the Hawaiian Music Perpetuation Society, invites kūpuna and their ʻohana to join the next Hot Kūpuna Nights on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to RSVP in advance at www.mauirecovers.org/events.

The afternoon will feature live mele with Kuʻuipo Kumukahi & Friends, hosted by Alakaʻi Paleka. Guests are encouraged to bring their ʻukulele and join in for a kanikapila.

In addition to providing a safe place for Lahaina kūpuna and their ‘ohana to reconnect through Mele Hawai‘i, Hot Kūpuna Nights offers resource tables providing information and support from organizations assisting with ongoing wildfire recovery efforts. Among those participating will be the County Office of Recovery and its Hoʻokumu Hou housing program, County Department of Human Services Kaunoa Senior Services, Ho’ōla iā Mauiakama Disaster Long-Term Recovery Group, Hale Mahaolu, Pono Legal and Na Hoaloha.

Due to road construction, those attending the event are asked to access the Civic Center using the back road, which is on the Nāpili side of Honoapiʻilani Highway, fronting the Lahaina Fire Station. Event staff will be on hand to help guide vehicles to the parking lot and assist with drop-offs at the social hall.

For information on the County’s disaster recovery resources, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For general information about the County Office of Recovery, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/2823/Office-of-Recovery.

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