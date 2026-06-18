With Clarity Launches New Fashion Jewelry Collection Spanning Earrings, Bracelets, Necklaces, and Rings

With Clarity's New Fashion Jewelry Collection

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the New York–based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, recently announced the launch of a new fashion jewelry collection. Featuring over 55 jewelry pieces across bracelets, rings, necklaces, and earrings, their latest offering comprises everyday fine jewelry staples that offer both personal expression and long-term versatility.

Combining contemporary designs with enduring materials, the collection introduces a thoughtfully curated assortment of fine jewelry designed to complement a wide range of styles and occasions. From understated diamond accents to more statement-making silhouettes, the pieces offer customers new ways to express their individual style through fine jewelry.

Fine Jewelry Designed for Endless Styling Possibilities

The way women wear jewelry has evolved. Fine jewelry is no longer reserved for milestones or kept in a box between occasions. Instead, it has become an integral part of everyday dressing, selected with the same care and intention once reserved for a single statement piece.

Collections are no longer defined by a handful of special purchases. Instead, they evolve through pieces chosen for their enduring appeal, craftsmanship, and ability to become lasting favorites. Quality has become the prerequisite, not the exception.

The New Fashion Jewelry Collection was developed with this evolution in mind. Bringing together refined gold and diamond designs, the assortment moves fluidly between jewelry classics and more fashion-forward silhouettes. Familiar styles such as gold hoops, bangles, and tennis bracelets are revisited through a contemporary lens. Additionally, contemporary chain styles, paper-clip necklaces, and station jewelry are included along with sculptural rings, a bold ear cuff and sleek two stone studs, creating a collection that feels both current and timeless.

Rings

The ring assortment introduces fashion and stackable silhouettes that sit comfortably alongside With Clarity's existing engagement ring offering. The Abigail Crossover Ring, Leni Pavé Ring and Josie Ring offer fashion-forward alternatives for those who prefer a more expressive designs, while the Petite Eternity Ring and Petite Anniversary Ring bridge the space between fashion rings and fine bands. For those building a stack, the Scottie series — available in pavé, round, and emerald variations — is designed explicitly for mixing and personalization.

Earrings

Designed to elevate everyday dressing, the earring offering includes everything from refined essentials to more dynamic styles. Diamond-accented designs such as the Paige Hoops and Danielle Hoops revisit the classic hoop, while the Cleo Mini Hoops, Quinn Hoops, Jolie Hoops, and Muse Huggie Hoops offer versatile options for everyday wear. The Lucy Ear Cuff caters to those drawn to bolder styling, while stud designs including the Tessa Duo Studs, Ana Two Stone Studs, and Elena Stacker Studs provide opportunities for creative styling and self-expression.

Necklaces

At the heart of the necklace assortment are foundational pieces designed to become everyday favorites. Station necklaces such as the Rhea, Eliza, and Romy styles are complemented by the Linden Pendant Necklace, Elle Cross Necklace, and Elizabeth Cross Necklace, creating a versatile selection that moves effortlessly from everyday wear to special occasions.

Bracelets

The bracelet collection ranges from delicate bangles and chain bracelets to more substantial diamond-accented designs. Highlights include the Kate Station Bangle and Eliza Pavé Bangle alongside contemporary styles such as the Zoe, Rory, and Siena Bracelets. Tennis-inspired pieces, including the Petite Bezel Diamond Tennis Bracelet and Petite Diamond Line Bracelet, offer a refined perspective on one of fine jewelry's most enduring styles

Elevated Craftsmanship, Transparent Practices, and Lasting Quality

At the heart of every With Clarity piece is a commitment to thoughtful design, responsible sourcing, and expert craftsmanship. Offering both natural and lab-grown diamond jewelry, the brand gives customers the flexibility to choose pieces that align with their style, values, and budget.

Available in 14K yellow gold, 14K white gold, 14K rose gold and 18K yellow gold vermeil, the collection provides a wide range of options across multiple price points.

Every purchase is backed by a lifetime warranty and complimentary insured shipping, reflecting the brand's commitment to quality and customer confidence.

About With Clarity

Founded in New York, With Clarity is an engagement ring and fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed diamond jewelry with a focus on quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing. The brand offers a curated selection of diamond engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and bands designed to mark life’s most precious moments with intention and care.

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