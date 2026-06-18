Iowa native, U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Hovey, killed in B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base
Iowa native, U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Hovey, was killed during a test flight that crashed near Edwards Air Force Base on Monday, June 15, 2026.
Maj. Hovey was a pilot with the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
“Along with every Iowan, Kevin and I mourn the loss of Maj. Brad Hovey and we offer our sincere condolences and prayers for his family,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “Again, we are reminded of the incredible sacrifice demanded of every American who chooses to serve our country. As we honor Maj. Hovey’s life and service, let us never forget the cost of our freedom.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.