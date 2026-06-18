Vibrant Publishers Launches “ACT Science Practice Questions”, a New Resource Built to Improve Test-Day Performance

The book, ACT Science Practice Questions provides structured and authentic prep for the ACT Science Section with over 500 practice questions and strategies. Inside the book “ACT Science Practice Questions”.

With 500+ practice questions, timed exercises, a full-length test, and more, this new book equips students with the skills to tackle the ACT Science section

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers is proud to announce the official publication of ACT Science Practice Questions, now available in print and digital formats. This book has been praised by early reviewers—tutors and educators—for its spot-on strategies, exam-like questions, and thorough explanations for correct and incorrect choices.

"The test-taking strategies hit all of the points that I would go over when I was doing the after-school ACT prep sessions at my school. The explanations as to why the correct answer was correct were very thorough. I really liked how the process of elimination was used to address some of the more unfamiliar concepts. The breadth of science topics covered was excellent!”

Deborah Boxall, Science Teacher, Watertown High School

The ACT Science section, though optional, is one of the most demanding portions of the exam because it is administered after the three main sections (English, Math, and Reading). By the time a student reaches the fourth section, their energy is depleted; plus, the section is time-intensive, with roughly 1 minute per question. STEM students who do appear for the Science section may be able to solve all questions correctly in their practice sessions, but the actual exam performance might be very different because of the depleted energy and time-intensiveness of the test.

ACT Science Practice Questions has been created to address this very problem—to give students smart strategies for solving questions faster, efficiently, and with more accuracy.

What’s Inside

◾ 500+ Practice Questions

◾ Diagnostic Test to pinpoint knowledge gaps and focus preparation where it matters most.

◾ Smart Strategies that teach students how to approach questions with speed and accuracy.

◾ Clear, Instructive Answer Explanations for every question, covering why each option is correct or incorrect.

◾ Full-Length Practice Test: replicating the actual ACT Science section.

◾ Passage-Type Organization: Data Representation, Research Summaries, and Conflicting Viewpoints.

◾ Timed Exercises designed to improve pacing and simulate real exam pressure.

Online Companion Resources that include a science vocabulary reference guide and a graphics guide for interpreting charts, graphs, and tables.

To support a wide range of preparation timelines, the book includes both 3-month and 6-month study plans, offering a clear roadmap for students who are beginning early or studying intensively.

“Speed and accuracy are both critical in the ACT Science section. This book trains students on both, as two sides of the same habit of mind. By the time students finish working through this material, they will know how to think through each question quickly.”

— Deep Udeshi, Co-founder, Vibrant Publishers

The book is available now in paperback and digital formats. It can be ordered through major online retailers like Amazon and directly from Vibrant Publishers. Educators, academic institutions, and tutoring centers interested in bulk or review copies can directly reach out to the Vibrant team.

Vibrant Publishers' Vision

At Vibrant Publishers, we are committed to providing structured, affordable, and effective test prep resources that support both teachers and students. Our vision is to simplify test prep by offering materials that are not only easy to use but also align with the real-world needs of educators and learners. With a focus on accessibility, clarity, and consistency, we aim to make high-quality prep available to classrooms across the U.S., ultimately helping students improve their scores without adding to teachers' workload or schools' budgets.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2001 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, graduate students, and competitive exam aspirants. With over 25 years of publishing experience, the company is committed to creating reliable learning resources. Their Test Prep Series is aimed at making test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for the Digital SAT, Enhanced ACT, GRE, and GMAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Title: ACT Science Practice Questions

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 978-1-63651-718-6

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