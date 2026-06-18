Boom Launches Financial Intelligence App Featuring Financial and Business Ecosystem for Community Wealth Building

Boom’s financial intelligence network connects investors, founders, and financial professionals within a secure digital ecosystem designed for the circular economy.

New AI-driven application introduces dedicated discussion environments and alternative data channels to link participants in the circular economy.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Boom officially pulls back the curtain on its advanced, AI-driven financial intelligence network, designed to empower everyday investors, founders, financial advisors, insurance brokers, venture capitalists, and small businesses with an entirely new blueprint for economic growth. Launching officially tomorrow, Friday, June 19th—a day that carries profound historical significance for independence, community elevation, and self-determination—Boom represents an optimistic, forward-thinking leap toward true financial sovereignty.Built by an elite PhD research scientist, financial advisor, and HBCU alumnus, Boom completely reimagines the digital workspace. It replaces the fragmented noise of legacy networking sites with an all-in-one digital command center built specifically to capture the massive opportunities within the rapidly growing circular economy. The platform bridges the gap between high-level financial tools and community-driven success, creating a vibrant ecosystem where wealth is intentionally circulated to lift everyone up.An All-in-One Infrastructure for Economic ArchitectsBoom is engineered to seamlessly connect a multifaceted network of economic stakeholders, allowing general members and institutional builders alike to collaborate, vet opportunities, and scale together using a premier feature suite:• The AI-Driven Research Engine: Users can move past surface-level branding by utilizing proprietary Match and Sentiment Scores to scientifically vet corporations, partners, and investments against their core values.• Dynamic Portfolios & Market Curations: An integrated financial workspace featuring real-time market tickers, a comprehensive IPO calendar, and curated business news dashboards tailored for swift, confident decision-making.• Exclusive Founders Rooms: Dedicated, high-substance digital spaces where startups, small business owners, and venture capitalists can orchestrate capital rounds, share resources, and scale secure networks.• The FAIR Framework Compliance: Financial advisors and insurance brokers can formally verify their practices under the FAIR (Fairness, Access, Inclusion, and Representation) framework, instantly signaling their value-alignment to eager clients.An Optimistic Leap Toward Structural Equity"True freedom requires infrastructure," said the Founder of Boom. "While our communities have reached historic milestones in education and professional drive, relying on external frameworks is no longer a viable strategy for long-term security. Current systemic shifts demand that we build our own economic resilience from the ground up. Boom is the equalizer. It provides everyday investors and visionary builders with the precise data, transparency, and collective network necessary to protect our capital, anchor our communities, and build lasting legacy wealth on our own terms."Secure Priority Access Starting FridayThe official Beta subscription for Boom goes live tomorrow, Friday, June 19th. To maintain a high-substance environment, initial access to the exclusive platform beta will be granted strictly on a first-come, first-served basis to early subscribers.To secure your priority invitation to the beta tomorrow and join the vanguard of the circular economy, subscribe at www.theboom.app About BoomBoom is a premier social intelligence network dedicated to building financial sovereignty through data transparency, community circulation, and advanced technological utility. Founded by an elite academic and financial expert, Boom provides the tools for professionals, businesses, and everyday investors to seamlessly align their capital with their values.Media Contact: The Boom Media Relations Teammanagement@theboom.app

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