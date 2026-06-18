Faex Health Launches Research Initiative Exploring Ebola Pre-Screening Through AI-Powered Stool Analysis Platform

Expansion Builds on Existing Cholera Screening Capabilities and Broader Research Across More Than 100 Diseases

Stool has long been recognized as a powerful indicator of health, yet it remains one of the most underutilized sources of medical insight...” — Landon Nattrass - CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faex Health , the AI-powered health technology company transforming preventive care through stool image analysis, today announced a major expansion of its research efforts focused on identifying potential stool-based indicators of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).The initiative is part of Faex Health's broader mission to make disease detection more accessible, scalable, and affordable worldwide through smartphone-based health screening technology.Today, Faex Health's platform pre-screens for 16 gastrointestinal conditions, including colorectal cancer & structural abnormalities, cholera, inflammatory bowel diseases, and other digestive health disorders. The company's latest research seeks to determine whether visual biomarkers present in stool images may also correlate with Ebola infection, creating the potential for an additional layer of outbreak surveillance in regions most vulnerable to emerging infectious diseases."Millions of people around the world lack access to advanced diagnostic infrastructure," said Landon Nattrass, Founder and CEO of Faex Health. "Our goal is to investigate whether artificial intelligence can help identify patterns invisible to the human eye that may provide earlier indications of disease risk. If successful, this research could create entirely new opportunities for large-scale public health monitoring."A New Tool for Disease Outbreak PreparednessThe Ebola research initiative is particularly relevant for African nations that continue to face recurring outbreaks of infectious diseases. By pairing potential Ebola pre-screening research with Faex Health's existing cholera pre-screening capabilities, the company believes its platform could eventually provide meaningful public health value in regions where rapid disease detection remains challenging.According to global health authorities, delayed identification of infectious disease outbreaks often contributes to increased transmission, higher mortality rates, and significant strain on healthcare systems. Smartphone-based screening technologies could help expand access to preventative health monitoring in underserved communities and remote areas.Faex Health emphasizes that its platform is not intended to diagnose Ebola or replace laboratory testing. Instead, the research is focused on identifying statistical correlations that could support future risk assessment and outbreak detection efforts.Building the World's Largest Stool Health DatasetBeyond Ebola, Faex Health is actively conducting research across more than 100 disease categories to better understand how stool characteristics may reflect broader human health.Researchers at Faex are investigating potential correlations between stool imagery and conditions spanning multiple medical specialties, including:Gastrointestinal diseasesNeurological disordersRespiratory diseasesCardiovascular conditionsInfectious diseasesMetabolic disordersThe company's long-term vision is to build one of the world's most comprehensive datasets connecting stool appearance with health outcomes, enabling new applications of artificial intelligence in preventative medicine."Stool has long been recognized as a powerful indicator of health, yet it remains one of the most underutilized sources of medical insight," said Nattrass. "We're working to unlock its full potential through responsible AI research and scientific validation."Advancing Preventive Healthcare Through Artificial IntelligenceFaex Health's platform enables individuals to securely capture a stool image using a smartphone and receive AI-generated health insights within seconds. By lowering barriers to screening and encouraging earlier intervention, the company aims to improve outcomes for patients while reducing healthcare costs.As global healthcare systems increasingly shift toward prevention and early detection, Faex Health believes AI-powered screening technologies can play a critical role in expanding access to care worldwide.The Ebola research initiative represents the latest milestone in the company's efforts to develop scalable, non-invasive health monitoring tools capable of supporting both individual wellness and population-level disease surveillance.About Faex HealthFaex Health is a health technology company developing artificial intelligence solutions that transform stool analysis into actionable health insights. The company's platform currently pre-screens for 16 gastrointestinal conditions, including colorectal cancer, structural gastrointestinal abnormalities, cholera, and other digestive health disorders. Faex Health is actively researching more than 100 additional conditions across gastrointestinal, neurological, respiratory, cardiovascular, and infectious disease categories.For media inquiries:Landon NattrassFounder & CEOFaex HealthResearch described herein is investigational in nature. Faex Health's platform is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ebola-related capabilities are currently under research and have not been clinically validated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.