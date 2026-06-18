GCX Launches Global Gaming Business Initiative Connecting Industry Brands Directly with Creators

About

GCX Gaming Community Expo is the only vacation-focused gaming event in the world – a destination where gaming, community, and unforgettable experiences converge at Universal Orlando Resort in 2026. Born from a grassroots meetup for Destiny fans, GCX has grown into a multi-day celebration of gaming culture in its fullest form: tabletop gaming, esports tournaments, creator meetups, cosplay, exclusive reveals, interactive exhibits, and a genuine sense of community that sets it apart from every other event in the space. GCX 2026 takes place July 24–25, 2026 at Universal Orlando Resort, with show hours of 10AM–5PM ET on both days. The event culminates in an exclusive afterparty at Universal Studios Florida on the evening of July 25. Tickets are on sale now. Premium Pass holders receive exclusive access to the after-hours event. When the park closes to the public, the night is yours to enjoy giving you a rare chance to experience your favorite rides and attractions in a completely different way. For full details, tickets, exhibitor applications, creator and industry badges, and sponsorship inquiries, visit gcxevent.com. Follow GCX: Instagram / TikTok / YouTube / Facebook / X / Twitch / Discord: @GCXEvent