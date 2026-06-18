GCX Launches Global Gaming Business Initiative Connecting Industry Brands Directly with Creators

A photo of the GCX Main Stage

GCX Main Stage

Gaming Community Expo hosts its first creator networking opportunity program in partnership with MeetToMatch, a curated B2B meeting platform.

GCX has been a hidden gem of an event, bringing the world's biggest creators together for over a decade. Now we're opening this up for business opportunities...for everyone”
— Guy Blomberg, Head of Business Development, GCX
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming Community Expo (GCX) today announced a series of business programming initiatives that position the event as a must-attend destination on the global gaming industry calendar. Taking place July 24-25, GCX 2026 will host an exclusive industry mixer, a dedicated VIP industry lounge, and a networking system using MeetToMatch - the premier B2B meeting platform trusted by gaming events worldwide. All Industry badge holders can also request access to the GCX After Party, featuring “reserved select areas within Universal Studios Florida - all night long unlimited access to select attractions, entertainment, and experiences.”

GCX Industry Networking powered by MeetToMatch will give vetted content creators and streamers the opportunity to sit across the table from the advertisers, gaming brands, publishers, and agencies looking to work with them, in structured one-on-one meetings curated for relevance and mutual benefit. Rather than the informal, luck-dependent brand encounters that typically define convention networking, GCX's partnership with MeetToMatch brings a professional-grade deal-making infrastructure to the creator economy for the first time in a convention setting.

The full suite of business programming at GCX 2026 includes:
• Games Industry Social Mixer: An exclusive pre-event gathering bringing together high-profile publishers, developers, gaming brands, top-tier creators, and streamers ahead of the main event weekend.
• GCX Industry VIP Lounge: A dedicated space throughout the event weekend for industry professionals to connect, meet, and do business in a relaxed, resort environment unlike any other convention setting in the world.
• GCX MeetToMatch Creators: Structured one-on-one meetings between vetted creators and industry partners - advertisers, brands, publishers, agents, and agencies — curated and scheduled through MeetToMatch's proven B2B meeting platform.

GCX is partnering with three of the gaming industry's most respected professional organizations to amplify the business opportunities on offer: the IGDA (International Game Developers Association), the IGB (Indie Game Business®), and the GIG (Games Industry Gathering). Together, these partnerships ensure that the right people across development, publishing, and the creator economy know that GCX is where meaningful connections happen in July 2026.
Blomberg’s decision to join GCX was driven by something he hadn’t felt in a while: genuine excitement. In his own words, written publicly upon announcing his involvement:

“GCX has been a hidden gem of an event, bringing the world's biggest creators together for over a decade. Now we're opening this up for business opportunities, which makes this such a unique and valuable event for everyone in the games industry to attend. Plus we all get to party together inside a theme park, what's not to love?”
— Guy ‘Yug’ Blomberg, Head of Business Development, GCX

Approved industry professionals and creators will receive exclusive invitations and access to all three programming tracks. Space is limited and applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

Industry Badge Registration: gcxevent.com/industryapp2026
Creator Pass Registration: gcxevent.com/creatorpass26

Kenneth Vigue
Rare Drop LLC
+1 603-422-3919
ken@raredrop.co
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GCX 2026 Gaming Community Expo Trailer

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Kenneth Vigue
Rare Drop LLC
+1 603-422-3919 ken@raredrop.co
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GCX Gaming Community Expo is the only vacation-focused gaming event in the world – a destination where gaming, community, and unforgettable experiences converge at Universal Orlando Resort in 2026. Born from a grassroots meetup for Destiny fans, GCX has grown into a multi-day celebration of gaming culture in its fullest form: tabletop gaming, esports tournaments, creator meetups, cosplay, exclusive reveals, interactive exhibits, and a genuine sense of community that sets it apart from every other event in the space. GCX 2026 takes place July 24–25, 2026 at Universal Orlando Resort, with show hours of 10AM–5PM ET on both days. The event culminates in an exclusive afterparty at Universal Studios Florida on the evening of July 25. Tickets are on sale now. Premium Pass holders receive exclusive access to the after-hours event. When the park closes to the public, the night is yours to enjoy giving you a rare chance to experience your favorite rides and attractions in a completely different way. For full details, tickets, exhibitor applications, creator and industry badges, and sponsorship inquiries, visit gcxevent.com. Follow GCX: Instagram / TikTok / YouTube / Facebook / X / Twitch / Discord: @GCXEvent

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