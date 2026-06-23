In 1949, Picasso Drew With Light. A Chicagoland Artist Has Spent Years Learning Its Language.

Through The Storm I Dream In Color The Damascus Road Experience

I do not photograph light. I perform it — and the camera is the only witness.” — Louie Jones

ELMHURST, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ________________________________________Chicago Area Artist Opens First Major Solo Exhibition at Elmhurst Artists' Guild GalleryLight As Language — A Body of Work Conceived in Light, Built in Darkness________________________________________ELMHURST, IL — June 16, 2026 — Louie Jones , a lens-based artist and member of the Elmhurst Artists' Guild, will open Light As Language, his first major solo exhibition, at the Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. The exhibition runs July 26 through August 23, 2026, with an opening reception on Friday, July 31, from 7 to 9 PM. Admission is free and open to the public.The tradition Jones works within has roots in one of art history's most celebrated experiments. In 1949, photographer Gjon Mili visited Pablo Picasso in the South of France and showed him long-exposure photographs of ice skaters performing in the dark with lights attached to their skates. Picasso was captivated. He picked up a small electric light and began drawing in the air — centaurs, bulls, Greek profiles, his own signature — while Mili's cameras held their shutters open in a darkened room. The resulting images, published in LIFE magazine and later exhibited at the Museum of Modern Art, introduced the world to the idea that light itself could be a medium. What Picasso understood intuitively in those fifteen minutes, Jones has spent years refining into a sustained, disciplined fine art practice.The exhibition brings together a cohesive body of work organized across six thematic movements — from emergence and inner life to faith, social witness, and grace. Every work is created entirely in-camera, in a single unrepeatable exposure. There is no digital compositing, no constructed imagery. What appears on the wall is exactly what happened in front of the lens — once, in real time, and never again."I do not photograph light. I perform it — and the camera is the only witness." — Louie JonesIn a moment when AI-generated images are everywhere, this work is something different — no algorithms, no artificial intelligence, no digital construction of any kind. What you see on the wall was made entirely by human hands, in real time, in a single unbroken moment that can never be repeated.Light As Language marks a deliberate threshold in Jones's career: a first major solo exhibition shaped by decades of sustained attention, lived experience, and a commitment to work that carries emotional and philosophical weight. Each piece in the exhibition is available in a numbered edition, accompanied by a signed Certificate of Authenticity. Inquiries may be directed to louie@louiejones.com.________________________________________EXHIBITION DETAILSExhibition: Light As Language Artist: Louie Jones Venue: Elmhurst Artists' Guild Gallery at the Elmhurst Art Museum Address: 150 Cottage Hill Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126 Dates: July 26 – August 23, 2026 Opening Reception: Friday, July 31, 2026 · 7–9 PM · Free Admission Web: louiejones.com · louiejones.substack.com________________________________________ABOUT LOUIE JONESLouie Jones is a lens-based fine art artist based in the Chicagoland area and a member of the Elmhurst Artists' Guild. His practice centers on long-exposure, in-camera light work — a process in which light is treated as a constructive material with weight, tension, and restraint. Each work is conceived and executed in a single exposure, with no compositing or digital construction. Jones brings to his art a background as a U.S. Army officer and more than three decades of enterprise-level systems work — disciplines that inform both the precision and the philosophical grounding of his practice. Light As Language is his first major solo exhibition.________________________________________MEDIA CONTACT Louie Jones louie@louiejones.com louiejones.com

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