IAM Union Applauds Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott for Standing with IAM Local 4538 Members at Apple’s Towson Center

TOWSON, Md., June 17, 2026 — The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) applauded Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott for his statement supporting the approximately 90 members of IAM Local 4538 at the Towson Town Center Apple Store, which Apple has announced it will close on June 20.

“My office stands in full support of IAM Union Local 4538 Apple workers at the Towson Town Center,” said Mayor Scott. “Baltimore is a union town, and we are known as the ‘Birthplace of American Railroading.’ We stand with the IAM Union, which began as a rail union and in 2022 organized the first Apple store in the nation, located at the Towson Town Center.”

Mayor Scott said the workers’ 2022 organizing victory carries forward a legacy built by generations of Baltimoreans, from dockworkers to railroad workers, who fought for fair pay and a path to the middle class.

Scott noted that many of the affected workers are Baltimore City residents who rely on public transit to reach the store, and he called Apple’s planned closure a blow to the broader region, not just the 90 workers who will lose their jobs.

IAM International President Brian Bryant praised Mayor Scott’s support and called on Apple to act before the store closure deadline.

“Mayor Scott understands what’s at stake here, not just for our members but for the city of Baltimore,” said Bryant. “Apple workers in Towson voted to join the IAM, fought for and won a contract, and are now being punished for it. Apple signed a collective bargaining agreement that requires equal treatment. It is time for Apple to honor that agreement and do right by these workers before June 20.”

The IAM Union recently held a rally in Towson in support of Apple workers that featured local, state and national elected officials, as well as labor and community allies.

IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan, whose territory includes the Towson store, called the mayor’s statement another sign that elected leaders across Maryland are refusing to look away.

“Our members at the Apple store in Towson proved that organizing works. Our members built power, negotiated a contract, and created a model for Apple store workers everywhere,” said Sullivan. “Apple is now trying to make an example out of them. We will not allow that to happen. The IAM stands firmly with our members in Towson, and we are grateful to Mayor Scott and every elected official who has refused to look away.”

Mayor Scott’s statement comes as pressure on Apple continues to build from elected officials at every level.

The Congressional Labor Caucus letter is the latest in a growing series of actions supporting Apple Towson workers. It follows a recent Congressional Progressive Caucus letter signed by 40 members of Congress, a separate letter from the Maryland congressional delegation, public support from Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, and a community rally in Towson that brought together elected officials, labor leaders, and local residents.

Read Mayor Scott’s full statement here.

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) is one of North America’s largest and most diverse industrial trade unions, representing approximately 600,000 active and retired members in the aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, railroad, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across the United States and Canada.

goIAM.org | @IAM_Union