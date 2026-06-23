Nika Widanage and AIMS Australia Tax Accountants Recognised as Finalists at Australian Accounting Awards 2026

AIMS Australia Tax Accountants AIMS Australia Tax Accountants recognised as a finalist at the Australian Accounting Awards 2026 Nika Widanage named finalist for Partner of the Year Boutique Firm at the Australian Accounting Awards 2026

Melbourne-based CPA public practice, AIMS Australia Tax Accountants, is recognised across three categories in the 2026 Australian Accounting Awards.

Being named as a finalist reflects our team’s commitment to technical care, responsive client service and professional standards.” — Nika Widanage, FCPA, Managing Partner, AIM S Australia Tax Accountants

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIM S Australia Pty Ltd, trading as AIMS Australia Tax Accountants, has been named a finalist in three categories at the Accountants Daily Australian Accounting Awards 2026.

Nika Widanage, Managing Partner of AIMS Australia Tax Accountants, was named a finalist for Partner of the Year (Boutique Firm). The firm was also named a finalist for Firm of the Year and Diversity and Inclusion Program/Initiative of the Year.

The Australian Accounting Awards 2026 gala was held on Friday, 12 June 2026 at The Star, Sydney. The national awards program recognises accounting professionals and firms across Australia, with the 2026 finalist cohort selected from hundreds of submissions across individual and group categories.

“Being named as a finalist is a valued acknowledgement of the standards our team works to uphold,” said Nika Widanage. “Our focus remains on technically careful work, responsive client service and a professional environment that supports both our clients and our people.”

AIMS Australia is a Melbourne-based CPA public practice with a focus on Australian tax matters involving residency, foreign income, rental properties, CGT, non-resident obligations and overdue lodgements. The firm’s work often requires careful technical review, supporting documentation and practical guidance for clients with cross-border or complex Australian tax issues.

The finalist recognition across individual, firm and diversity categories reflects AIMS Australia’s commitment to professional standards, considered client outcomes and a disciplined approach to Australian tax work.

“Our clients often come to us with matters that require detailed analysis, proper documentation and practical guidance,” Widanage said. “This recognition reinforces the importance of maintaining a careful, client-focused approach to the work we do.”

About AIMS Australia Tax Accountants

AIM S Australia Pty Ltd, trading as AIMS Australia Tax Accountants, provides Australian tax compliance and advisory services to individuals, expatriates, foreign residents, non-residents and property investors. The firm assists with Australian tax returns, rental property tax schedules, CGT reporting, tax residency matters, foreign income reporting, overdue tax return lodgements, ATO amendments, objections and private binding ruling applications.

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