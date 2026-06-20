Canadian Architect Minni Bajaj Debuts Custom Designs at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, Championing Global Diversity

CANNES, FRANCE, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaking boundaries where structural engineering meets haute couture, visionary architect and designer Minni Bajaj (MB) made a spectacular red carpet debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. At 31, the Toronto-based powerhouse successfully bridged the gap between structural design and high fashion, proving that an architect’s vision is not just for building houses, but for building fashion houses.Following her unforgettable red carpet appearances, Bajaj was celebrated as a VIP guest at the exclusive Global Glam Fashion Production showcase held at the iconic Hotel Carlton on May 19.A Global Force for Women's EmpowermentBajaj’s presence at Cannes marks the structural foundation of a massive international trajectory. She has officially stepped into the role of **International Marketing Partner for Global Glam Fashion Production, a powerhouse entity producing premier fashion events across the world's style capitals, including Paris, Milan, Tokyo, Miami, New York, and beyond.Aligned with her mission to spark meaningful change, Bajaj is utilizing her global platform to champion women’s empowerment and diversity in partnership with House of Zora and Styles by Minni. This inclusive movement asserts that every woman—regardless of size, race, or color—is beautiful from the inside out and deserves a powerful voice on the world stage."I don’t see fashion as simply wearing clothes; to me, it means giving fabric a soul," says Bajaj. "A look should tell a story, speak to the audience without words, and leave a lasting impression. My journey is about building an authentic identity and empowering other women to stand out and claim their own space."Redefining Style on the Cannes Red CarpetBajaj, who moved from India to Canada in 2017, holds a rich background in architecture, architectural technology, housing design, and project management. She seamlessly translated this spatial expertise into two breathtaking, self-designed custom looks for Cannes:The "Blossoming Roots" Gown: A poetic, structural masterpiece symbolizing her journey as a designer beginning to bloom while spreading global roots. Every detail was meticulously curated by Bajaj, featuring a striking 24k rose gold headpiece. custom winged shoes, and a symbolic Chariot bag—representing her personal taxi to the world's runways. A rose-inspired handpiece served as her metaphorical magic wand, ready to write her story across continents.The “Boss Look"A meticulously handcrafted, sharp-collared dress proudly featuring her brand logo, MB. This look projected a highly professional, chic, and disciplined presence, signaling the official arrival of the MB fashion house.Authenticity in an AI-Driven WorldIn an increasingly digital and AI-driven landscape, Bajaj’s collection stands as a triumphant reminder that raw, authentic human talent and hand-crafted discipline cannot be replicated. Having spent years walking the runway for others, Bajaj is now stepping into her own light as a creator, business strategist, and global advocate.Driven by an unwavering commitment to fitness, lifelong learning, and the belief that humanity is the highest form of faith, Minni Bajaj's debut at Cannes is only the opening chapter of a global fashion legacy.For more information, visit https://stylebyminni.com

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