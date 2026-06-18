Upheal's New Agentic AI Interactive EHR Experience Lets Therapists Try the Future of Practice Management

Clinicians can experience what AI-driven practice workflows actually do

A no-signup interactive experience lets clinicians feel what AI-driven practice workflows actually do, before committing to a platform

They can't feel what it does until they've moved their practice over, but they won't move their practice over until they've felt what it does. So we broke the loop.” — Juraj Chrappa, CEO of Upheal

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upheal, the AI-native EHR built for mental health clinicians, today launched a live interactive experience of Upheal Assistant , an AI that handles the administrative work of running a private practice. It is available at upheal.io/assistant-demo , with no account or sign-up required.Choosing an EHR is one of the biggest decisions a therapist makes:The mental health software market has never had more options. Clinicians evaluating platforms are comparing notes quality, scheduling tools, billing features, telehealth, compliance, and pricing across a crowded field. The stakes of getting it wrong are high. A therapist's EHR holds their client notes, treatment plans, intake history, and the full record of their clinical work. Switching platforms means migrating that history and relearning every workflow before knowing whether the new tool was worth it.Most clinicians narrow their shortlist carefully, trialing what they can and relying on peer recommendations for what they cannot. But some features simply cannot be evaluated from a product page or a free trial of an empty account.The problem with trialing an AI that runs on your practice:Upheal Assistant is the platform's most-loved feature and among the hardest to evaluate. It runs against a therapist's actual practice data, their schedule, notes, and client records, and executes tasks on their behalf. In practice, that means everything from sending a consent form, to rescheduling an afternoon, or surfacing the right client history before a session. The feature needs real practice data to work with, which is exactly what makes it hard to evaluate from a standard free trial.They can't feel what it does until they've moved their practice over, but they won't move their practice over until they've felt what it does," said Juraj Chrappa, CEO of Upheal. "So we broke the loop."What the interactive demo experience does:The interactive experience runs on a fully simulated practice with realistic client records, session notes, and a working schedule. Visitors type natural-language requests, the same kind a therapist would actually make, and the Assistant executes them against that fictional data. No configuration or setup needed and it reflects what the tool does in reality.The Assistant operates as an agentic layer across the full Upheal platform. Rather than surfacing information for a clinician to act on, it takes action directly: updating schedules, drafting and sending forms, surfacing relevant client history before appointments, and completing the administrative tasks that would otherwise accumulate across a clinician's day. According to Upheal's 2026 Provider Experience Report, 90% of clinicians who recover time from AI documentation redirect it back into clinical work. Upheal Assistant extends that same principle from notes to everything else a practice requires.For therapists still weighing their options, the interactive experience offers something no product page can: a direct look at what the AI-native EHR actually does, running on a practice that looks like theirs.Upheal is used by 70,000 providers across 23 countries. The full platform, including AI notes, treatment plans, compliance checking, scheduling, telehealth, and Upheal Assistant, is priced at $1 per session, capped at $69 per month, with no add-ons or per-seat fees.The interactive experience EHR demo experience is available at upheal.io/ assistant-demo

See agentic AI handle the practice admin:

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