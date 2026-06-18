Quadbridge Launches Executive Brief Series to Share Insights From North American IT Leaders

The first edition of the Executive Brief Series, Leadership, Talent & Culture Insights for AI at Scale, explores workforce trust, leadership confidence, organizational readiness, and the realities of scaling AI where established playbooks are still emerging.

New quarterly publication distills executive perspectives on the challenges shaping AI adoption, cybersecurity, technology modernization, and IT strategy.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Quadbridge today announced the launch of its Executive Brief Series, a new quarterly publication designed to help technology leaders navigate the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of IT.

The Executive Brief Series was created to provide technology leaders with insights on the challenges shaping the future of IT. Each edition explores a critical topic impacting the mid-market, including AI adoption, cybersecurity, data and governance, technology modernization, workforce transformation, and IT strategy.

The launch reflects a growing appetite among technology leaders for professional development, peer learning, and practical guidance. Through its executive programs and annual research, Quadbridge has found that IT leaders are looking to an average of more than five different sources for industry knowledge and professional development, with peer communities, industry events, vendor briefings, and research among the most valued.

At the same time, the role of the IT leader continues to evolve. Research conducted through Quadbridge's QBITS technology leadership conference found that AI and emerging technologies (45%), leadership and executive readiness (42%), and strategic thinking and business alignment (37%) represent the most significant development gaps identified by technology leaders. Together, these findings highlight a broader shift: today's IT leaders are being asked to develop not only technical expertise, but stronger leadership, business, and organizational capabilities.

"The role of the IT leader is being redefined in real time," said Steve Leslie, CEO of Quadbridge. "What was once a technology function is increasingly becoming a business transformation function. Today's leaders are being asked to influence strategy, lead organizational change, develop talent, and help their organizations navigate uncertainty. That's why creating opportunities for leaders to learn from one another has never been more important."

The Executive Brief Series captures insights from Quadbridge's Customer Advisory Board, a peer group of North American senior technology leaders who come together to discuss emerging challenges, exchange experiences, and help shape future strategies for technology adoption and innovation. Discussions are complemented by external subject matter experts and thought leaders who provide additional perspectives on emerging issues. Each edition explores the priorities, opportunities, and concerns emerging from these conversations.

"The Executive Brief Series is one part of a broader commitment to developing and connecting the IT leadership community," said Melanie Magier, Marketing Manager at Quadbridge. "Through QBITS, our Customer Advisory Board peer groups, research programs, and ongoing thought leadership, we're creating opportunities for leaders to learn from one another and accelerate their growth. As the role of IT leadership continues to evolve, our goal is to equip leaders with the insights they need to make a strategic impact. This series helps bring those conversations beyond the boardroom and into the broader IT community."

The first edition of the Executive Brief Series, Leadership, Talent & Culture Insights for AI at Scale, is available now. Enriched with perspectives from Eric Sain, Executive Director and Faculty Member of the McGill Executive Institute, the brief explores workforce trust, leadership confidence, organizational readiness, human judgment, and the realities of scaling AI in environments where established playbooks are still emerging.

Download the inaugural Executive Brief here.



About Quadbridge

Founded in 2007, Quadbridge is a North American technology solutions provider helping mid-market organizations move from AI experimentation to AI at scale. Through its Technology Modernization and AI & Automation practices, Quadbridge helps organizations build secure technology foundations, operationalize AI, and transform business processes through automation.

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