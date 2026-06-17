Meet the newest animal-loving pathologist at TVMDL  

For Nicole Glenn, DVM, the road to veterinary pathology was anything but conventional.

Growing up in Katy, Texas, Glenn developed a lifelong curiosity for the natural world at an early age. Dogs, birds, horses, and fish were all part of her childhood, and her peers were certain that she’d become a veterinarian. Glenn, however, had different plans. In fact, her academic journey first led her beneath the ocean’s surface.

As the newest pathologist on the team, Glenn brings her passion for discovery to the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, TVMDL, where she serves as an anatomic pathologist. Through biopsy and necropsy examinations, she helps veterinarians, producers, and animal owners find answers to some of their most challenging questions.

An upbringing with animals and art

Glenn’s interests have always existed at the intersection of art and science. Raised in a family with strong artistic influences, she developed a love for painting, drawing, and creating from a young age. At the same time, she found herself fascinated by ecosystems and the living creatures within them.

“I’ve always loved all animals, but I especially really like fish,” Glenn said. “I had a lot of fish tanks, and I even began building large saltwater systems in college. Building fish tanks was an artistic outlet as well as a scientific adventure of learning how to manage individual animal health and understand the health of the system as a whole.”

Her fascination with aquatic life eventually led her to Texas A&M University at Galveston, where she earned degrees in marine biology and marine fisheries.

Dr. Nicole Glenn is TVMDL’s newest pathologist in College Station. Her love for animals and problem-solving led her to pursue pathology. (Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory / Maci Guay)

Discovering a fondness for pathology

While marine science first captured her attention, Glenn ultimately realized that veterinary medicine was the right path forward and enrolled at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

There, she found that pathology offered a way to solve puzzles and uncover answers that might otherwise remain unknown.

“One of my childhood dogs passed away suddenly, and we never had an answer about what happened,” Glenn said. “She was a small Yorkie, so I often still find myself questioning what kind of causes would have led to a sudden death of a small dog like that.”

During veterinary school, Glenn learned how to reveal the story behind an animal’s illness or death. She remembers following an equine patient from the clinic to the necropsy floor, where she witnessed pathology’s ability to connect clinical findings with answers.

“That was a great full-circle moment for me,” Glenn said.

She found herself increasingly drawn to the challenge of connecting clues and uncovering the story behind each case.

Glenn completed her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Texas A&M before pursuing advanced pathology training through residency. Along the way, she credits mentors such as Dr. Raquel Rech and Dr. Brian Porter for helping shape her professional development and passion for the discipline.

Arriving at TVMDL

For Glenn, her journey to TVMDL feels like a return to where it began.

“TVMDL has always been the peak of diagnostic answers for me,” Glenn said. “It’s an honor to return to such a prestigious institution on the diagnostic side of case submissions.”

Years after first seeing samples sent to TVMDL as a veterinary technician, Glenn now finds herself among a team of nationally recognized diagnosticians and scientists, helping generate the answers she once looked to the laboratory to provide.

Her favorite part of this new beginning is solving diagnostic puzzles involving a variety of species and disease processes from across the animal kingdom.

“I’m grateful to begin my career at a lab with such a diverse caseload and exceptional diagnostic capabilities,” Glenn said. “TVMDL allows me to stay connected to my roots as a marine biologist, naturalist and anatomic pathologist.”

Passion aligned with TVMDL’s mission

Outside of the laboratory, Glenn continues to nurture the interests that first shaped her journey. She enjoys painting, photography, gardening, hiking, and training her dog. She also maintains a personal amphibian collection that includes axolotls and poison dart frogs. She dreams of visiting all of America’s national parks, seeing the Great Barrier Reef, and one day hiking the Continental Divide Trail from Mexico to Canada.

Those passions reflect the same curiosity and sense of wonder that drew her to science years ago. Now, as she begins her career at TVMDL, Glenn brings a combination of scientific expertise and creativity to the laboratory’s mission.

“I am eager to contribute to the mission of TVMDL by providing optimal diagnostic services, rooted in a personal passion for my career and the animals which inspire me,” Glenn said.

For the veterinarians, producers, and animal owners who depend on those answers, Glenn stepping onto the team as a new pathologist means one more expert committed to uncovering the stories hidden within every case and helping bring clarity when it matters most.

To learn more about the outstanding employees who support TVMDL’s mission, or for information about diagnostic testing services, visit tvmdl.tamu.edu or call the College Station laboratory at 888.646.5623 or the Canyon laboratory at 888.646.5624.