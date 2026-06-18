Habarana Village by Cinnamon Marks 50 Years of Hospitality in the Heart of Sri Lanka's Cultural Triangle

HABARANA, SRI LANKA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of Sri Lanka's most enduring hospitality landmarks, Habarana Village by Cinnamon , is celebrating its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of welcoming travellers to the heart of the island's Cultural Triangle and offering authentic experiences rooted in nature, culture, and community.First introduced to Sri Lanka's hospitality landscape in 1976 as 'The Village', the resort was among the country's earliest nature-inspired tourism concepts. At a time when Sri Lanka's tourism industry was still emerging, it offered a distinctive alternative to conventional hotels, embracing the surrounding landscape, local architecture, and village way of life to create an experience that was deeply connected to place.Over the years, the property evolved into Chaaya Village Habarana, becoming one of the country's most recognised nature resorts and a favourite among international travellers exploring Sri Lanka's ancient kingdoms, wildlife-rich landscapes, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. In 2015, following the launch of the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts brand, the resort was reintroduced as Habarana Village by Cinnamon, carrying forward its legacy while embracing a new era of hospitality.Set on 53 acres of lush lakeside grounds, the resort continues to embody the spirit of Sri Lanka's dry zone wilderness. Inspired by the heritage of Anuradhapura and traditional village life, its chalet-style accommodation, open spaces, and immersive experiences offer guests a genuine connection to the destination.While the property has evolved over five decades, its greatest strength has remained unchanged: its people Generations of associates have helped shape the resort's identity through warm, intuitive service and a deep understanding of Sri Lankan hospitality. Many team members have spent decades with the property, creating lasting relationships with guests and contributing to a culture of care that has become synonymous with the Habarana Village experience.Today, Habarana Village by Cinnamon serves as a gateway to some of Sri Lanka's most iconic attractions, including the ancient rock fortress of Sigiriya, the sacred city of Anuradhapura, Dambulla Cave Temple, and Polonnaruwa, while also offering access to wildlife experiences such as Kaudulla & Minneriya National Parks to sight the great elephant gathering, nature trails, and authentic cultural encounters.As travellers increasingly seek meaningful, experience-led journeys, Habarana Village by Cinnamon's enduring legacy stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of authentic hospitality and a genuine sense of place.

Celebrating 50 years Rooted in Legacy | Habarana Village by Cinnamon

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