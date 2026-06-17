Nevada Republicans Enter General Election Tethered to Trump’s Sinking Ship  

Nevada Republicans spent the past few months desperately waving their hands in the air to try to get a spot on Donald Trump’s ship. Now that they’re all aboard with Trump’s cost-raising agenda, here’s a non-comprehensive list of reasons they are going down with the ship headed towards rock-bottom:

⚓ Following new reporting of record-high inflation numbers, Captain Trump said, “I love inflation,” in complete disregard of Nevadans having to choose between paying their medical bills and buying groceries

⚓ Gas prices are up 35 percent, beef prices are at a record high of $7 per pound, and coffee is at$10 per pound

⚓ The Las Vegas Strip is experiencing a “Trump Slump,” as tourists stay home, gaming numbers decline over 80% and hospitality workers lose out on tips

⚓ Unemployment rates are the highest of any state in the country

And here’s just a few of Nevada’s Trump-first Republican nominees and Captain Trump’s public love letters with them:

⚓ Joe Lombardo has Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” and Lombardo returned the favor by calling Trump “the greatest president ever” and supporting every single part of his cost-raising policies. From tariff taxes to the Iran war that is driving gas prices through the roof, Lombardo is lashed to the mast of Trump’s cost-raising agenda, with no lifeboat in sight.

⚓ Adriana Guzmán Fralick touted her Trump endorsement in which Captain Trump called her one of the “Great MAGA warriors” who will “stand strong with President Trump.” Let’s get this straight: the person running to be Nevada’s top cop is proudly supported by a convicted felon who pardoned nearly 1600 people charged in the January 6 Capitol attack, including violent criminals who went on to commit additional felonies following their release.

⚓ David Flippo is strongly supported by the “most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Nevada” according to his boss Donald Trump. Hopefully one of these warriors can provide David with a place to stay when he finally visits the district.

⚓ When he’s not hosting a neo-Nazi influencer on his podcast, Marty O’Donnell is standing watch on Trump’s bridge–proudly flying Trump’s colors, backing Trump’s war, and insisting everything is shipshape even as Nevada families feel the impact of rising costs.

⚓ In her enduring attempt to kiss Donald Trump’s ring after endorsing Ron DeSantis in 2024, Carrie Buck falsely suggested that 1,500 dead people voted in 2020. It would be farcical if it weren’t so tragical.

Nevada State Democratic Party spokesperson Asaf Grofman released the following statement:

“Nevada Republicans are so focused on kissing up to Trump, they can’t even recognize they’re on a sinking ship. While they pathetically cling to Trump, Nevadans are looking for leaders focused on the issues that actually matter to their everyday lives like bringing down costs, expanding access to health care, and making it more affordable for working families to purchase a home.

“Nevada Republicans now have to answer a simple question: how much longer will they listen to the music on the deck of Trump’s sinking ship?”

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