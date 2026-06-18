Naugatuck Invites Residents to Help Paint Youth-Inspired Community Mural

A new public mural inspired by the creativity and imagination of five Naugatuck elementary school students will be brought to life during Community Paint Day on July 4 at 30 Church Street.

Community members are invited to help paint a new public mural inspired by artwork created by five Naugatuck elementary school students.

Every new mural adds another piece of our story to the town. It’s a way for people to feel connected to Naugatuck and to each other.” — Francis Santana, Chair, Naugatuck Arts Commisison

NAUGATUCK, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents are invited to help bring the creative visions of local students to life during Community Paint Day on Saturday, July 4.The event will celebrate a new public mural, "Naugatuck Through the Eyes of Our Youth," inspired by artwork created by five local elementary school students. Selected through a community art initiative, the students' drawings have been transformed into a large-scale mural design by Connecticut mural artist Katiana Jarbath Smith and will be installed on the north-facing wall at 30 Church Street, adjacent to The Loaded Goat House.Community Paint Day will take place on Saturday, July 4, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 30 Church Street in Downtown Naugatuck. Participants may register for one of three one-hour painting sessions. Capacity is limited to 20 participants per session, and advance registration is required."The Borough is excited to continue supporting art in public spaces and making downtown more vibrant, more welcoming and more lively," said Mayor Pete Hess."Every new mural adds another piece of our story to the town. It’s a way for people to feel connected to Naugatuck and to each other. What I love most about murals is that it makes art accessible to everyone," said Francis Santana, Chair of the Naugatuck Arts Commission "As I worked with the students' drawings, I was struck by how thoughtfully they captured elements that make Naugatuck unique," said mural artist Katiana Jarbath Smith. "Their artwork reflects a strong connection to the community and a sense of pride in the place they call home. Community Paint Day invites residents to help bring those visions to life, creating a mural that celebrates the borough through the eyes of its youth and reflects the promise of its future."Community Paint Day will take place on Saturday, July 4, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 30 Church Street in downtown Naugatuck. Participants may register for one of three one-hour painting sessions. Capacity is limited to 20 participants per session.Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Attendees are encouraged to wear clothing they do not mind getting paint on, as mural paint may permanently stain fabric.The event will take place prior to Naugatuck's annual Independence Day festivities, providing residents an opportunity to contribute to a lasting piece of public art before the evening's community celebration.Registration is available at: https://bit.ly/naugypaintday

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