Yiwu Jinli Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. Expands Global Footprint in Pest Control Manufacturing

Yiwu Jinli Production Facility MUSTRAP Sticky Mouse Board Adhesive Fly Rolls Manufacturing OEM Pest Control Supplies Pest Control Supplies

From Sticky Mouse Boards to Fly Rolls – Non-Toxic Pest Control Solutions with 80,000 Units Daily Output, OEM/ODM for 30+ Countries Since 2010

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yiwu Jinli Commodity Co., Ltd ., a specialized Chinese manufacturer of adhesive-based pest control solutions, has announced the expansion of its international export operations, backed by an automated production capacity of 80,000 units per day and a comprehensive OEM/ODM service framework.Section 1: Corporate Profile and Manufacturing InfrastructureEstablished in 2010 and formerly known as Yiwu Jinwen Daily Necessities Co., Ltd., Yiwu Jinli Commodity Co., Ltd. (branded globally as MUSTRAP) has developed into a comprehensive enterprise integrating research, development, production, and sales. Headquartered in the industrial hub of Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, the company operates a dedicated manufacturing facility spanning ten thousand square meters.With a workforce of approximately 80 skilled professionals, the company has transitioned from semi-manual assembly to highly automated production lines. By integrating advanced domestic manufacturing equipment with proprietary production processes, Yiwu Jinli achieves a consistent daily output of 80,000 units. This automated framework allows the company to maintain strict quality control standards while keeping production cycles highly efficient.To protect its intellectual property and support its clients’ branding initiatives, Yiwu Jinli holds multiple registered trademarks (including Registration No. 15322289, No. 13567076, and No. 35858863) alongside several official copyright certificates such as “CERO-RAT” (No. 黔作登字-2020-F-00118638), “GREEN CATCH” (No. 黔作登字-2024-F-01286419), and “GREEN TREET” (No. 黔作登字-2020-F-00117432). These credentials establish a solid legal and commercial foundation for the company's domestic and international distribution.Section 2: Comprehensive Product Portfolio and Technical SpecificationsYiwu Jinli's product line is engineered to address diverse pest control requirements across residential, commercial, and agricultural sectors. The core product portfolio includes the following customized and stock solutions:1. Sticky Mouse Boards (Custom-Made)Designed for high-efficiency rodent interception, the customizable sticky mouse boards are manufactured using heavy-duty paperboard and a specialized, non-toxic adhesive formulation. The production process involves precise design and plate making, lamination, high-resolution printing, embossing, and automated adhesive application. The adhesive is engineered to resist temperature fluctuations, preventing running or hardening under varied climatic conditions.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 10,000 piecesDelivery Lead Time: 1 month for custom designsCustomization Options: Pattern, dimensions, board thickness, and adhesive weight can be tailored to client specifications.2. Fly Rolls (Custom-Made)This product utilizes a high-tack adhesive coated onto durable kraft paper, which is subsequently wound and housed in protective plastic tubes. The manufacturing workflow integrates adhesive coating, tube insertion, colored label application, and blister packaging. For retail distribution, four units are sealed in a PVC blister shell with a printed color card, and 24 blister units are packed into a central distribution box.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 28,800 cardsDelivery Lead Time: 1 monthKey Feature: Long-lasting stickiness with high UV resistance, suitable for indoor and semi-outdoor environments.3. Adhesive Toothpaste Tubes (Custom-Made)For professional exterminators and agricultural users who prefer manual application, Yiwu Jinli manufactures high-viscosity bulk glue packaged in aluminum-plastic laminate toothpaste tubes. This packaging ensures long shelf life and prevents the adhesive from drying out before application.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 30,000 piecesDelivery Lead Time: 1 monthApplication: Allows users to apply custom barriers on cardboard, wood, or plastic trays.4. Fly Paper Sheets (Custom-Made)Using an advanced printing-lamination process, these flat fly paper sheets offer a cost-effective, high-volume solution for flying insect control. The surface pattern is designed to attract flies visually, while the wet-glue coating ensures immediate contact capture.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 300,000 piecesDelivery Lead Time: 1 monthPackaging: Bulk packed for commercial use or individual retail envelopes.5. Cockroach and Fly Poison (Custom-Made)In addition to physical traps, the company produces chemical-based attractants and baits. The automated packaging process involves feeding bulk dry or gel formulations into high-speed packaging machines, where they are sealed in printed foil bags, organized into middle boxes, and packed into master shipping cartons.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 300,000 piecesDelivery Lead Time: 1 monthSafety Note: Formulated specifically to effectively attract pests, with minimal risk to humans.6. Cockroach Houses (Custom-Made)These folding paper-based traps feature a pre-applied glue surface and a natural food-grade bait packet. Designed with multiple entry points, they exploit the nesting behaviors of cockroaches to maximize capture rates without the use of chemical sprays.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 120,000 piecesDelivery Lead Time: 1 month7. Goods in Stock (Rapid Dispatch)To support distributors requiring immediate inventory replenishment, Yiwu Jinli maintains a consistent stock of its most popular standard-specification adhesive traps and fly papers.Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): 10 boxesDelivery Lead Time: 3 to 7 daysAdvantage: Ideal for seasonal demand spikes and low-volume test marketing.Section 3: Application Scenarios and Industry DemandAdhesive-based pest control products are critical components of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs worldwide. Yiwu Jinli’s portfolio is designed to meet the operational standards of several key sectors:Residential and Household Environments: In homes with children and pets, chemical pesticide sprays present health risks. MUSTRAP's non-toxic adhesive boards and fly rolls provide a safe physical barrier. Key placement areas include kitchen cabinets, under-sink regions, bedroom wardrobes, and utility rooms.Catering and Food Processing Industry: Commercial kitchens, food processing plants, supermarkets, and hotels operate under strict hygiene regulations (such as HACCP) that restrict the use of chemical toxins. Physical glue boards placed along perimeter walls, near dry storage shelves, and around waste disposal areas serve as the primary line of defense.Industrial Warehousing and Logistics: Large-scale storage facilities use adhesive traps to monitor pest activity and intercept rodents before they damage packaging or electrical wiring. These traps are frequently deployed inside heavy-duty bait stations along warehouse walls and in power distribution rooms where liquid treatments are prohibited.Agriculture and Animal Husbandry: In granaries, seed banks, and livestock feed rooms, rodent contamination can lead to significant financial losses. High-capacity sticky boards are deployed to control rodent density and protect agricultural yields.Property Management and Professional Extermination: Commercial property managers and professional pest control operators (PCOs) require cost-effective, reliable tools for rapid deployment in office buildings, underground garages, and residential complexes.Section 4: Global Footprint and Client Cooperation CasesWith an export-to-sales ratio of approximately 70%, Yiwu Jinli has established a robust international distribution network. The company's products are exported to over 30 countries and regions, including South America (Brazil, Ecuador, Peru), the Middle East (Iraq), Southeast Asia, Africa, Central Asia (Uzbekistan), South Asia (India, Pakistan), Europe (Romania), and North America (Canada, the United States).The reliability of Yiwu Jinli's supply chain is demonstrated by its long-term supply agreements with major international distributors:1.Peru Market Supply: The company successfully fulfilled an export order of 1.8 million pieces of sticky mouse boards to a major Peruvian supplier, receiving positive feedback regarding product stability and shipping efficiency.2.Brazil Distribution Partnership: A long-term cooperation case involved the export of 617,000 pieces of adhesive rodent traps to Brazil. The client highlighted the consistent quality of the high-tack glue, which remained effective under high-humidity tropical conditions.3.India Wholesale Operations: Yiwu Jinli supplied 40,000 pieces of customized sticky mouse boards to an Indian trade partner, confirming the company's capability to handle flexible, medium-sized custom orders with precise branding requirements.Section 5: Quality Assurance, Payment, and Logistics FrameworkTo maintain its reputation for product reliability, Yiwu Jinli implements a structured Seven-Stage Quality Inspection Process across its entire production line:[Raw Material Inspection] ➔ [Production Process Inspection] ➔ [Semi-Finished Product Inspection][Packaging Inspection] ◀ [Final Product Inspection] ◀ [Assembly Inspection] ◀ [Surface Treatment Inspection]This system ensures that adhesive viscosity, board rigidity, paper lamination quality, and packaging integrity meet international standards before shipment.Business and Payment TermsThe company supports flexible payment options to facilitate secure international trade, including: * Telegraphic Transfer (T/T): Standard terms of 30% deposit before production and 70% balance paid before shipment. * Alibaba Trade Assurance: Supported for online order protection, secure payments, and delivery guarantees. * PayPal: Available for sample orders, prototype development, and urgent small-volume stock purchases. * Supported Currencies: USD, EUR, and RMB (other currencies are open to negotiation based on regional requirements).International Shipping and LogisticsYiwu Jinli utilizes Yiwu's world-class logistics infrastructure to offer multi-modal transport solutions: * Sea Freight: The most cost-effective option for large-volume OEM/ODM orders and bulk container shipments. * Railway Transportation: Utilized primarily for European and Central Asian markets, balancing transit time and shipping costs. * Air Freight: Reserved for high-priority commercial orders and urgent inventory replenishment. * Truck Transportation: Used for domestic delivery to port warehouses and cross-border transport to neighboring regions.Section 6: Future Outlook and Strategic VisionAs global regulatory bodies increase restrictions on chemical pesticides, the demand for non-toxic, physical pest control methods is projected to grow. Yiwu Jinli Commodity Co., Ltd. plans to invest in further automation of its production facilities to increase daily output while reducing manufacturing waste. Additionally, the company's R&D team is actively exploring bio-based adhesives and recycled paper materials to align with global sustainability trends.By strengthening its OEM and ODM service capabilities, Yiwu Jinli aims to support international brands in developing localized, highly targeted pest control solutions, ensuring long-term value for its global partners.Contact InformationCompany Name: Yiwu Jinli Commodity Co., Ltd.Brand Name: MUSTRAPContact Person: TOM LIEmail: bob@jinwen-goods.comTelephone: +86-18967498969WhatsApp: Message on WhatsAppCorporate Website: ywpestcontrol.comOfficial Blog: blog.ywpestcontrol.comFactory Address: 1st Floor, No. 2, Building 19, District 1, Limengzhai Village, Dacheng Town, Yiwu City, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China

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