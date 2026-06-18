Matrix Basements Takes Center Stage as Sponsor of Detroit's Super Singer Finale During the Ford Fireworks Broadcast

Four Finalists Will Perform Live on the Matrix Basements Stage as Viewers Vote for the Next Super Singer Champion

The Ford Fireworks and Super Singer bring people together through entertainment, excitement, and hometown pride. We're thrilled to spotlight these talented performers on the Matrix Basements Stage” — Nate Keller

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basements is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Matrix Basements Stage for the live finale of Detroit's legendary Super Singer competition during the June 22, 2026 Ford Fireworks broadcast on WDIV-Local 4.For generations, the Ford Fireworks have been one of metro-Detroit's most beloved summer traditions. Since the first fireworks display lit up the Detroit River in 1959, the event has brought families together to celebrate community, tradition, and the unique friendship shared between Detroit and Windsor. Nearly seven decades later, the Ford Fireworks remain one of the most anticipated and most-watched local television events of the year.Adding to that tradition is Super Singer, Detroit's iconic singing competition that has entertained audiences for decades—long before television talent competitions became a national phenomenon. Often described as a "tradition within a tradition," Super Singer gives metro Detroit's most talented performers an opportunity to showcase their abilities before one of the largest television audiences in Michigan.Four talented finalists will take the Matrix Basements Stage during the live Ford Fireworks broadcast as they compete for the coveted Super Singer title. Following the fourth and final live performance, viewers will have the opportunity to vote online at ClickOnDetroit .com to determine this year's champion."At Matrix Basements, we're passionate about helping families create spaces where memories are made, and we're honored to be part of an event that has created memories for Detroit families for generations," said Nate Keller, Vice President of Matrix Basements. "The Ford Fireworks and Super Singer bring people together through entertainment, excitement, and hometown pride. We're thrilled to help spotlight these talented performers on one of the biggest stages in Michigan."The competition has a rich history of launching local talent into the spotlight. Among its notable success stories is Theo "Gridiron" Spight, whose voice became familiar to Detroit Lions fans through the team's beloved fight song, "Forward Down the Field."The live Super Singer finale will air as part of the Ford Fireworks broadcast on Monday, June 22, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on WDIV-Local 4. Following the final performance, voting will open for viewers at home to select the 2026 Super Singer winner.As the nation's largest basement finishing company, Matrix Basements is committed to creating spaces where families gather, celebrate milestones, and enjoy entertainment together. Sponsoring the Super Singer finale reflects the company's dedication to supporting community traditions that bring people together across Southeast Michigan.About Matrix BasementsMatrix Basements is the largest basement finishing company in the United States, helping homeowners transform underutilized basements into beautiful, functional living spaces. For more than 17 years, Matrix Basements has completed over 15,000 basement remodeling projects, creating custom family rooms, home theaters, entertainment spaces, fitness rooms, offices, guest suites, and more. The company has earned multiple Houzz Best of Design and Best of Customer Service awards and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

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