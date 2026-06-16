News Release – Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission Recognized in National LGBTQ+ Business Climate Report

HAWAIʻI STATE LGBTQ+ COMMISSION RECOGNIZED IN NATIONAL LGBTQ+

BUSINESS CLIMATE REPORT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 16, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission is celebrating national recognition following the release of the 2026 LGBTQ+ State Business Climate Index, which highlighted Hawaiʻi’s efforts to foster inclusion and support LGBTQ+ residents and families.

Published by Out Leadership, the report ranked Hawaiʻi 17th nationally and classified the state as “Unlikely Risk” (the highest category available) for LGBTQ+ business climate factors. The report specifically recognized the Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission’s work, including the 2025 and 2026 Queer Day at the Capitol events, the development of the nation’s first state-sponsored inclusive queer glossary and the historic raising of Pride flags at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in 2025. Which continued this year on June 1 with Governor Josh Green’s Sunrise Pride Flag raising ceremony, where he issued his proclamation declaring June as Pride month in the state of Hawai‘i. The report also highlighted the commission’s role in advancing visibility, education and engagement for LGBTQ+ communities throughout the state.

“We are honored to see Hawaiʻi’s ongoing efforts recognized on a national stage,” said Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission Vice Chair Michael Golojuch, Jr. “This recognition reflects the dedication of countless community members, advocates, public servants and partners who have worked together to make Hawaiʻi a place where all queer people can live, work and thrive.”

The report noted Hawaiʻi’s longstanding legal protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, including protections in employment, housing and public accommodations, as well as recent actions to strengthen support for LGBTQ+ youth and families. It also highlighted Hawaiʻi’s continued efforts to expand inclusion through policy development, public education and community engagement.

The commission’s 2025 inaugural Queer Day at the Capitol and 2026 follow-up event brought together community organizations, advocates, public officials and residents from across the state to increase civic engagement and awareness of issues affecting LGBTQ+ communities. The report also cited the Commission’s launch of an inclusive queer glossary designed to promote respectful and accurate communication, as well as the historic display of Pride flags at the State Capitol.

“The Commission was established to ensure māhū, LGBTQIA+, and QTPI+ voices are represented in state government and public policy discussions,” Golojuch said. “Being recognized in this report demonstrates the value of that work and the progress Hawaiʻi continues to make toward inclusion and equality.”

Review the full 2026 LGBTQ+ State Business Climate Index report here: https://stateclimateindex.com/states/hi

hi-2026-brief.pdf

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