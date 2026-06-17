NEWS RELEASE: Joint preliminary damage assessments underway following May 22 Kona earthquake

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAIʻI EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY

KE‘ENA HO‘OMALU PŌULIA O HAWAI‘I

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

DIRECTOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

LUNA HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JAMES DS. BARROS

ADMINISTRATOR OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

KAHU HOʻOMALU PŌULIA

JOINT PRELIMINARY DAMAGE ASSESSMENTS UNDERWAY FOLLOWING MAY 22 KONA EARTHQUAKE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2026-009

June 17, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with Hawaiʻi County, are conducting a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (JPDA) following the May 22, 2026 Kona earthquake.

The joint assessment will help validate initial damage information and determine the extent of impacts to homes, infrastructure and essential community systems following the earthquake, which centered about 4 miles east-southeast of the Hōnaunau-Nāpōʻopoʻo area, along the western flank of Mauna Loa.

The earthquake caused road closures; crews with the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation worked to clear several landslides that blocked multiple roadways, including Highway 11 between Captain Cook and Ocean View and Nāpōʻopoʻo Road in Captain Cook. Findings from the assessment will support the state’s evaluation of whether to request federal disaster assistance.

Initial reports from Hawaiʻi County indicate earthquake impacts to residential structures, water catchment systems and public facilities. County officials have also reported that recovery needs may exceed local capabilities in some of the hardest-hit areas.

“HIEMA is working closely with FEMA and Hawaiʻi County to document the full scope of damage and ensure the impacts to our communities are clearly understood,” said HIEMA Administrator James Barros. “This assessment helps inform recovery decisions and ensures we are advocating for the support communities may need.”

Joint assessment teams will work with county personnel to review damaged areas, validate field information and collect the data needed to inform next steps in the recovery process. A JPDA does not automatically result in a federal disaster declaration, but it is a key step in determining whether additional assistance may be warranted.

Residents and businesses in impacted areas are encouraged to continue reporting damage through Hawaiʻi County’s established damage reporting process. Accurate and timely damage information helps local, state and federal partners better understand community impacts and coordinate recovery support.

HIEMA will continue to coordinate with county, state, federal and nonprofit partners as damage assessment and recovery operations move forward.

For more information or to register for resources visit www.ready.hawaii.gov.

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