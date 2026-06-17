Changes to TheBus and Skyline fares starting July 1, 2026

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is announcing upcoming fare changes for TheBus, Skyline and Handi-Van, beginning July 1, 2026.

The fare adjustments are part of ongoing efforts to maintain safe, reliable, and accessible public transportation service for Oʻahu residents and visitors. Revenue generated through fares helps support daily operations, maintenance, and continued investments in Honolulu’s growing multimodal transit system.

“We remain committed to providing reliable and accessible transit service for our community,” said DTS Director Roger Morton. “These fare adjustments help ensure we can continue operating and improving TheBus, Skyline and Handi-Van services, while meeting the transportation needs of Oʻahu.”

The current fare structure has been in place since July 2022.

There are no changes to fares for single rides (now called a 2-hour pass) using a HOLO card on TheBus and Skyline. HOLO cards can be registered for balance protection, easier account management, and fare capping benefits, ensuring riders never pay more than the daily or monthly pass limit.

For information about obtaining or registering a HOLO card, visit www.holocard.net or call (808) 768-4656.

For route, schedule, and service information, visit www.thebus.org or call (808) 848-5555.

For Skyline information, visit: www.honolulu.gov/skyline.

For Handi-Van information, visit: www.thehandivan.org.

—PAU—