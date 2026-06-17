Perimeter fencing projects beginning for two Honolulu community gardens

In the effort to provide safety and added protection to hundreds of community gardeners in Honolulu, the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will begin two perimeter fencing projects this month for gardens in Makiki District Park and Ala Wai Neighborhood Park.

The Makiki Community Garden fencing project is expected to begin construction on Monday, June 22, with the Ala Wai Community Garden project commencing on June 30, 2026.

The projects call for six-foot tall fences constructed around both community gardening sites, with several access gates intended for designated gardeners and City staff. Both community gardens have experienced numerous cases of vandalism, theft, and safety concerns from unauthorized personnel within the gardening areas, resulting in requests from gardeners and community members for the additional fencing.

“I’m grateful to see these fencing projects moving forward in our community. The gardeners deserve a safe, welcoming space in our neighborhood to grow fresh food, foster connections with others, and strengthen our community,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Scott Nishimoto. “Mahalo to the Department of Parks and Recreation and to the dedicated community gardeners whose advocacy helped make these projects possible. I look forward to seeing the gardens continue to flourish for years to come.”

The nearly $81,000 contract for the Makiki fence and the nearly $135,000 contract for the Ala Wai fencing project were awarded to Supreme Island Fencing. Funding and support for these projects was greatly assisted by the area’s City Councilmember Scott Nishimoto. Both fencing projects are expected to be finished in the beginning of Fall 2026, weather permitting.

The garden plots will remain open to their designated gardeners during the respective projects, though construction noise, some changes to access, and additional work will occur. The Makiki Community Garden includes 160 individual plots, while the Ala Wai Community Garden houses 153 plots.

Prior to the beginning of this Ala Wai Community Garden fencing effort, several trees were removed from within and around the garden, including a large Monkeypod tree which was experiencing poor health and had repeated damage from vandalism. DPR’s Division of Urban Forestry intends to replant around the garden, as trees are not allowed within community gardens due to their size impacting neighboring plots. The wood from the removed Monkeypod tree was additionally provided to local non-profit carpentry programs.

The Honolulu Recreational Community Gardening Program (HRCGP) was launched in 1975 to provide affordable spaces for people to grow their own foods, herbs, flowers and other plants, while connecting with their neighbors through community-led gardening activities. HRCGP supports neighborhood volunteers who steward their gardens as active resources that strengthen communities. The program has grown to 11 garden locations with 1,250 plots, including plans to open a new community garden in Asing Community Park. For more information about this popular program, please visit: bit.ly/oahugardens

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks