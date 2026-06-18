Department of Natural Resources Seeks Contractor for Home Energy Rebates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 17, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources, in conjunction with the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority, has released a request for proposals to identify a contractor to deliver two Home Energy Rebates Programs to Missourians.

The request for proposals is open until 3 p.m. July 2. The department is seeking a qualified contractor to design and implement the Home Energy Rebates Programs described in Sections 50121 and 50122 of the Inflation Reduction Act, known individually as the Home Owner Managing Energy Savings (HOMES) Rebate Program and the High-Efficiency Electric Home Rebate (HEEHR) Program.

As Missouri’s official State Energy Office, the department’s Division of Energy is the state’s designated recipient of rebate program funds. The U.S. Department of Energy allocated over $151 million in formula funding to Missouri to provide energy-saving rebates to consumers.

“The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is committed to leveraging these rebates to benefit Missouri citizens,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. “Together with the department’s Energy Loan Program, the Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program and a renewed focus on long-term strategic energy planning, we are working hard to maintain affordable and reliable energy across the state. There is significant public interest in these programs, and the department is moving as quickly and efficiently as possible to make funds available to the public in responsible manner.”

The HOMES Rebate Program will support whole-home energy efficiency upgrades based on modeled energy savings. The HEEHR Program will support qualified projects, such as heat pumps, in low-to-moderate income households. The department submitted its initial funding application to the U.S. Department of Energy in November 2024 and is waiting on federal approval of the applications and the receipt of funds.

The Department of Natural Resources will provide information on the availability of both rebate programs when they are available.

To view the request for proposals, visit eiera.mo.gov/request-for-proposals.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy and stay engaged on the status of Home Energy Rebates Programs in Missouri, visit dnr.mo.gov/energy.

The Missouri General Assembly established the Environmental Improvement and Energy Resources Authority in 1972 under Missouri Revised Statutes, section 260.010, RSMo. EIERA is a quasi-governmental environmental finance agency administratively assigned to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.