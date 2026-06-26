Every 3.6 seconds someone dies of hunger. 75% are children. New Technologies, Action Plan will solve world hunger.

About

"Our strategic mission is to get YOU better marketing results faster for less cost with less effort." - Ronnie Schmidt, Founder, CEO, The Marketing Consultants Group, LLC Our Marketing Consultants Group, LLC's CEO Ronnie Schmidt and his professional consultants specialize in creating and managing innovative, unique marketing content, ad mediums and selling systems solutions that will get you better results faster for less cost with less effort for your grow-obsessed business. First and foremost, we will utilize new Technologies, Aquaponics and Hydroponics and a new Action Plan to solve world food shortages, hunger and starvation. Every 3.6 seconds someone dies of starvation. 800 million people go to bed hungry. We solved this problem. We are the developers and providers of new exclusive advertising mediums like our exclusive Affordable Advertising Airships and Aerial Extravaganzas, which will deliver your marketing messages directly to consumers in high-traffic convenience and big box stores, drive-time traffic, airports and supermarkets. We also provide Realtors with our Audio Home Tours Marketing Systems to dominate your listing appointments by providing what sellers really want - 24/7 sales accountability. Our new, unique Audio Home Tours Marketing Systems deliver your perfect audio presentation, 7/24, without taking a break, going on vacation or having a bad hair day. Audiophiles make up 30% of your market, so if you're not delivering audio presentations from the convenience of a phone you are missing out on a massive market. Our Marketing Consultants Group, LLC's Strategic Marketer and CEO, Ronnie Schmidt is the creative inspiration for one of the most effective, "results-proven" new marketing campaign concepts since the infomercial. His "Consumer Friendly Marketing With THE WOW FACTOR" captures everyone's attention, creates excitement, interest and a desire among anxious consumers to engage with your offers unlike no other marketing campaigns on the planet. Our new Consumer Friendly Marketing With The WOW Factor will get you better sales results with less effort than the diminishing returns of traditional ad mediums (radio, TV, print, billboards, online) get at higher costs. We also create new FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGNS for Non-Profits that get more raving fans and raise more money faster with less effort for deserving Non-Profits. As Publishers of the new, superior HOW TO GET HIRED FAST! Advanced Teaching Book Series for 26 different Professional Occupations (including College Students, Seniors, and Tradespeople). "Our strategic mission is to improve your business' performance, provide you with fresh, innovative new ideas, successful, results-proven strategies and selling systems solutions that get you more profitable business for less cost with less effort . . . without spending a fortune or sacrificing your time. Our goal is to establish long-term mutually beneficial relationships with our clients, putting you first, and doing whatever it takes to maximize your results, treating you as if you were family, and your business were our own." - Ronnie Schmidt, Founder, CEO Feel free to visit our web site at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com and ask for a RISK-FREE Demo.

Marketing Consultants Group LLC