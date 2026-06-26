Every 3.6 seconds someone dies of hunger. 75% are children. New Technologies, Action Plan will solve world hunger.
Every 3.6 Seconds A Person Dies Of Hunger. 75% are children.
ACTION PLAN - New Technologies (Aquaponics and Hydroponics) Will Solve World Food Shortages, Hunger, Starvation. Download this Action Plan at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/action-plan
New Action Plan makes Aquaponic/Hydroponic Teaching Systems available to schools and provides online video training teaching how to raise fish and grow plants.GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every 3.6 second someone dies of hunger.
75% of them are children.
New Action Plan makes Aquaponic and Hydroponic Teaching Systems available to schools and provides online video training in multiple languages to teach students, educators, parents and communities how to grow life-saving fish and plants, buy or build and maintain home-based, community or commercial feeding systems.
Download the White Paper at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/technology.
Download the Action Plan at MarketingConsultantsGroup.com/action-plan.
Ronnie Schmidt, CEO
Marketing Consultants Group LLC
+1 800-330-8908 ext. 807
Ronnie.Schmidt@MarketingConsultantsGroup.com
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