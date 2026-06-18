Speed International Logistics Expands Multimodal Transport Infrastructure to Support Global Supply Chains

Speed Logistics Office Environment International Air Freight Services Ocean Freight Forwarding Operations Speedlogistics ,Professional global door-to-door service. Sea Freight Service: Quick Clearance，Rapid pre-screening of hs codes

From Air Freight to Railway & Ocean – Class-A NVOCC with 2,000㎡ Warehouse, Serving 40+ Countries, RMB 180M Annual Capacity, Since 2011

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speed International Logistics Co., Ltd. (Speed Logistics), an established logistics provider founded in 2011, has announced the expansion of its global multimodal transportation network. Operating as an approved national Class-A freight forwarder and a licensed Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC), the company continues to scale its operations to address the growing complexities of international trade. With a comprehensive service portfolio spanning air, ocean, railway, and express freight, Speed Logistics provides end-to-end supply chain solutions from its primary hub in Shenzhen to major international markets.Company Overview and InfrastructureEstablished in 2011, Speed International Logistics Co., Ltd. has built over 15 years of industry expertise in freight forwarding and supply chain management. Headquartered in Luohu District, Shenzhen, the company operates at the center of South China’s logistics corridor. Its primary infrastructure includes a modern, 2,000-square-meter warehouse in Shenzhen, which serves as the central consolidation and distribution node for outbound cargo.With a dedicated workforce of 80 logistics professionals, Speed Logistics maintains 24/7 operational coverage to support real-time cargo monitoring, documentation, and customer support. The company reports an annual production and handling capacity valued at RMB 180 million, with export operations accounting for 90% of its total business volume. This high export ratio underscores the company’s alignment with global trade requirements, particularly in bridging manufacturing hubs in China with consumer markets worldwide.Speed Logistics Office EnvironmentSpeed Logistics holds key regulatory credentials that validate its operational standards, including the Aviation Class I Cargo Agent license for air transport and the NVOCC qualification for maritime operations. These certifications allow the company to interface directly with major shipping lines and airlines, bypassing intermediaries to secure stable space allocations and competitive rate structures for its clients.Comprehensive Multimodal ServicesTo meet the diverse requirements of global buyers, Speed Logistics has structured its core business around four primary transport modalities, supplemented by integrated supply chain services.1. International Air Freight ForwardingFor time-critical shipments, Speed Logistics offers structured international air freight services . The service is designed for high-value, perishable, or urgent commodities, maintaining a Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) of 100 kg. Transit times range from 3 to 7 days, depending on the destination and routing complexity.International Air Freight ServicesThe company maintains direct block-space agreements and commercial partnerships with over 150 global airlines, including Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV), Lufthansa (LH), Air China (CA), China Southern Airlines (CZ), Dragonair (KA), Thai AirAsia (FD), Qatar Airways (QR), Aeroflot (SU), Singapore Airlines (SQ), KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (KL), Air France (AF), and Hainan Airlines (HU). This extensive network ensures capacity during peak seasons and allows the customization of flight paths to optimize transit times and minimize handling risks.2. Ocean Freight Forwarding (FCL and LCL)For bulk commodities and cost-sensitive cargo, Speed Logistics provides Full Container Load (FCL) and Less than Container Load (LCL) ocean freight services . With an MOQ of 1 Cubic Meter (CBM), ocean freight operations cover a transit window of 25 to 30 days.Ocean Freight Forwarding OperationsAs an NVOCC, Speed Logistics collaborates directly with major global maritime carriers, including China Shipping Container Lines (CSCL), COSCO Shipping, Maersk Line, Wan Hai Lines, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Hanjin Shipping, Evergreen Marine, and Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM). The ocean freight division manages the entire maritime supply chain, including container sourcing, port-to-port routing, terminal handling, and destination delivery.3. Railway Freight ForwardingIn alignment with the multilateral “Belt and Road” initiative and the expansion of Eurasian trade corridors, Speed Logistics has developed its overland railway freight services. This modality represents a balanced alternative to air and sea transport, offering more reliable transit times than ocean freight at a lower cost than air cargo.With an MOQ of 1 CBM and a transit time of 25 to 30 days, the railway service primarily connects manufacturing centers in China with overland destinations across Europe and Central Asia. The service is highly structured, utilizing established rail corridors to transport industrial components, consumer goods, and machinery under strict environmental and security controls.4. International Express Agency ServicesTo support the rapid growth of cross-border e-commerce and small-batch sample distributions, Speed Logistics operates an international express agency service. The service has a low entry barrier with an MOQ of 1 kg and provides door-to-door delivery within 5 to 10 days globally.Through strategic partnerships with major international courier integrations—including UPS, DHL, FedEx, EMS, Aramex, and China Post—Speed Logistics simplifies the shipping process for small parcels. This service includes automated label generation, express customs handling, and end-to-end visual tracking, making it a reliable solution for e-commerce sellers requiring rapid inventory replenishment.Value-Added Supply Chain IntegrationBeyond standard port-to-port transportation, Speed Logistics has integrated value-added services into its operational portfolio to offer a true one-stop supply chain solution. This integration is designed to reduce administrative friction and optimize costs for international buyers.Sourcing and Procurement Assistance: The company operates a dedicated sourcing department that assists international clients in procuring goods directly from major Chinese wholesale platforms, including 1688, Taobao, and Tmall. By managing supplier communications and verifying product availability, Speed Logistics helps mitigate the risks associated with cross-border procurement.Consolidation and Warehousing: From its 2,000-square-meter warehouse in Shenzhen, the company provides cargo consolidation services. Goods purchased from multiple suppliers are collected, stored, and consolidated into single shipments. This process significantly reduces shipping volumes and customs entry costs at the destination.Inland Logistics and Pickup: Speed Logistics coordinates domestic trucking and inland logistics, arranging for cargo pickup directly from supplier factories or warehouses across China’s industrial zones. Cargo is safely transported to either the Shenzhen hub or designated airport warehouses for export preparation.Customs Clearance and Documentation: The company manages the preparation and submission of import and export documentation, including customs declarations, certificates of origin, and compliance paperwork. This ensures adherence to regulatory standards at both origin and destination ports, minimizing the risk of customs delays.FBA Shipping (DDP/DDU): Specialized logistics pathways are available for Amazon Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers. Operating under both Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) and Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU) terms, Speed Logistics manages the entire journey from the Chinese factory floor directly to global Amazon fulfillment centers.Operational Excellence and Safe Cargo HandlingTo minimize transit damage and optimize container space utilization, Speed Logistics enforces standardized container loading protocols. These guidelines are strictly followed by warehouse personnel during the consolidation process:1.Separation of Incompatible Goods: Cargo of different shapes, materials, and packaging types are segregated to prevent physical interaction during transit.2.Environmental Protection: Goods that emit dust, moisture, liquids, or odors are isolated from sensitive cargo using heavy-duty canvas, plastic film, or specialized barriers.3.Weight Distribution: To maintain container stability, lighter goods are systematically positioned on top of heavier cargo.4.Structural Protection: Cargo with weaker packaging is loaded on top of structurally rigid, robust packaging to prevent crushing.5.Liquid Segregation: Liquid products and clean, sensitive goods are positioned at the bottom of the container layout to avoid contamination from potential leaks.6.Sharp Corner Shielding: Cargo with sharp corners or protruding components is wrapped and covered to prevent puncturing adjacent packaging.These rigorous loading procedures, combined with real-time tracking systems, ensure that cargo integrity is maintained across all multimodal routes.Global Market Reach and Regulatory ComplianceSpeed Logistics serves a highly diversified global market, shipping to over 40 countries across multiple continents. The company’s primary export markets include:North America: United States, Canada, MexicoEurope: United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, France, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, FinlandMiddle East: Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Türkiye, IsraelAfrica: Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, TunisiaSouth America: Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana, EcuadorTo operate seamlessly across these diverse jurisdictions, Speed Logistics maintains strict compliance with international maritime and aviation laws. Its NVOCC license and Aviation Class I credentials ensure that all operations conform to the standards set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), providing clients with legally compliant and secure shipping pathways.Proven Performance: Industrial Case StudiesCase Study 1: Heavy Industrial Machinery Export to the UAEClient Profile: Direct Industrial ClientCargo Details: 68 CBM of heavy machinery and industrial equipmentRoute: China to the United Arab EmiratesExecution: Speed Logistics managed the entire export process for the oversized cargo, from factory pickup and inland transport to port delivery. The project required customized packaging, secure block loading, and specialized customs documentation for industrial equipment. The shipment was delivered on schedule without transit damage, receiving positive feedback for its documentation handling and structural protection measures.Case Study 2: Cosmetics Importation from the United StatesClient Profile: International Trading CompanyCargo Details: 1,000 kg of cosmetics productsRoute: United States to ChinaExecution: Managing the importation of cosmetics requires navigating complex regulatory frameworks, including ingredient declarations and labeling compliance. Speed Logistics facilitated the customs clearance process, ensuring all documentation complied with Chinese import regulations. The temperature-sensitive cargo was handled under strict environmental controls, preventing product leakage or packaging degradation during transit.Strategic Vision and Future OutlookAs global supply chains face ongoing structural changes, Speed Logistics is focusing on the integration of digital tracking technologies and the expansion of its sustainable transport services. The company is actively upgrading its cargo tracking systems to provide clients with end-to-end, real-time visibility throughout the shipping process. Additionally, in response to the growing demand for low-carbon supply chain options, the company is expanding its railway freight capacity along the Eurasian corridor, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional air and sea routes.By combining its established logistics infrastructure in Shenzhen with a highly compliant global partner network, Speed Logistics continues to provide stable, predictable, and cost-effective transport solutions that support the long-term growth of international trade.Corporate Contact InformationCompany Name: Speed International Logistics Co., Ltd.Address: Room 1301 Wantong Building, No. 3002 Sungang Road, Luohu District, Shenzhen, ChinaOfficial Website: https://www.speed-gl.com/ Corporate Blog: blog.speed-gl.comContact Person: Jianfeng ZhuEmail: tony@speed-logistics.netTelephone +86 15012942768 WhatsApp: +852 55856176

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