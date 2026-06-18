Life Sciences Companies Present June 24 - 25 Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, Co-Hosted by Zacks Small-Cap Research

Direct Access to Management Teams Through Live Presentations, Real-Time Q&A, and One-on-One Meetings B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the forum into its ecosystem, anchored by a powerful distribution and media engine that drives qualified investors to the presentations and the one-on-one meetings that follow.

Two Days of Presentations Across Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Digital Health

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCQX:OTCM)

Over two days, investors can meet companies across biotech, diagnostics, devices, and digital health, and reach their own conclusions” — David Shapiro - Chief Executive Officer, B2i Digital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY - June 17, 2026 - B2i Digital, Inc. invites investors to the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum , a B2i Digital Featured Conference, taking place over two days on June 24 and 25, 2026, and co-hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences and Zacks Small-Cap Research.B2i Digital, as the Official Marketing Partner, brings the forum into its ecosystem, anchored by a powerful distribution and media engine that drives qualified investors to the presentations and the one-on-one meetings that follow. Before, during, and after the two days, B2i amplifies the event across its platform, putting these life sciences companies in front of a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million retail and institutional market participants. The same visibility engine has carried more than 115 investor conferences. From Marketing to Meetings℠.Zacks Small-Cap Research, a preferred provider in the OTC Markets Group's Research Marketplace, prepares independent company-sponsored research and related content for distribution across investor and media channels. Its team of life sciences analysts supports the forum as co-host.The two-day lineup spans clinical-stage biotechnology, rare-disease and oncology therapeutics, molecular diagnostics, medical devices, veterinary medicine, nutrition science, and AI-powered digital health.Each company has 30 minutes for a live presentation and Q&A. One-on-one meeting requests are available through the VIC site, with replays available on B2i Digital and OTC Markets YouTube channels.“Life sciences investors want efficient, direct access to management teams developing the therapies and technologies that matter and pairing that access with independent research from Zacks makes the forum more valuable on both sides. Over two days, investors can meet companies across biotech, diagnostics, devices, and digital health, and reach their own conclusions,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital.To request one-on-one meetings with management: https://app.axleaccess.com/public/events/636943bb-55cb-4a39-81b5-f658175de392?token=7b91921e-7b44-4da7-be93-ea5c37a5ed76 For more details: https://b2idigital.com/vic-june-25th-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum Presenting Companies as of June 17, 2026 (subject to change):Day One – Wednesday, June 249:30 AM ET: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX)10:30 AM ET: MetaVia Inc. (Nasdaq: MTVA)11:30 AM ET: CytoSorbents Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSO)12:00 PM ET: PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV)1:00 PM ET: Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: JAGX)1:30 PM ET: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RVPH)3:00 PM ET: 4DMedical Ltd. (OTC: FDMDF | ASX: 4DX)Day Two – Thursday, June 259:30 AM ET: Prostatype Genomics AB (OTCQB: PGABF | Nasdaq Stockholm: PROGEN)10:00 AM ET: Abingdon Health plc (OTCQB: ABDXF | LSE: ABDX)10:30 AM ET: Innovotech, Inc. (OTCQB: IOTCF | TSXV: IOT)11:00 AM ET: Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LABT)11:00 AM ET: Nasus Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: NSRX)11:30 AM ET: Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTCID: KLYG)12:00 PM ET: IMUNON, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNN)12:30 PM ET: Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (OTCID: MUSLF | CSE: MUSL)1:00 PM ET: Envoy Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: COCH)1:30 PM ET: Coiled Therapeutics plc (OTCQB: COTXF | AIM: COIL)2:00 PM ET: Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ASBP)2:30 PM ET: Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (OTCQB: AIRDF | CSE: AIDR)3:00 PM ET: Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO)3:30 PM ET: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATYR)4:00 PM ET: NuFarm Ltd. (OTC: NUFMF | ASX: NUF)For registration and company profiles, please visit: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/wcc/eh/4814904/category/149532/june-24th-25th-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum?utm_source=b2i&utm_medium=marketing&utm_campaign=0624LifeSciencesForumVIC Throughout the year, Virtual Investor Conferences feature public companies from exchanges worldwide, including NYSE, Nasdaq, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, LSE, and the OTC Markets. Virtual Investor Conferences is an OTC Markets Group Inc. property.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Acting as The Capital Markets Matchmaker℠, B2i Digital connects investors and companies through digital marketing, investor conferences, and direct meetings, supported by a proprietary network of more than 1.7 million market participants and a track record as the marketing partner for over 115 investor conferences. Its mantra, From Marketing to Meetings℠, reflects this integrated approach. The firm was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, a former Maxim Group investment banker and Chief Marketing Officer.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout Zacks Small-Cap ResearchZacks Small-Cap Research is a preferred provider in the OTC Markets Group's Research Marketplace, preparing independent company-sponsored research and related content for distribution through a range of investor and media channels, both traditional and social. Its team of life sciences-qualified analysts develops in-depth company research aimed at building awareness among long-term investors.Zacks Small-Cap Research Contact InformationRichard HantkeZacks Small-Cap Research312.265.9448rhantke@zacks.comAbout Virtual Investor ConferencesVirtual Investor Conferences is the proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet directly with investors online. VIC offers companies efficient access to a broad investor audience through live presentations, Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings. Investors benefit from direct access to executive management teams and the ability to view presentations live or on demand.Virtual Investor Conferences Contact InformationGreg YoungVP Corporate ServicesOTC Markets Group(212) 652-5958greg@otcmarkets.comDisclosure & DisclaimerB2i Digital, Inc. is the Official Marketing Partner of Virtual Investor Conferences. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum returns June 24 - 25, hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences

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