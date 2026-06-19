Notice of Resolution of Litigation with Hanwang

JAPAN, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wacom Co., Ltd. announces that Wacom Co., Ltd. and Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd. and its affiliates resolved in principle two patent infringement lawsuits (Case Nos. 1:25-cv-14083 and 1:26-cv-01958) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

To avoid interference with Wacom’s C-switch utility patents, which are directed to the critical pressure sensor units, Hanwang has committed to a redesign.

Wacom will continue to take appropriate measures to protect its innovative technologies and intellectual property rights.



About Wacom

Wacom Co., Ltd., is a global “Technology Leadership Company” that develops digital pen and ink solutions, combining hardware, software, and services to enable natural and intuitive expression. Since its founding in 1983, the company has continuously advanced its proprietary pen and ink technologies, creating and crafting “instruments” which allows people to stay fully focused on what they do in a seamless way. Wacom’s pen tablets and products support the creative work of a wide range of creators, from professional creators such as film production and industrial design studios, designers, and manga artists to individuals who enjoy illustration and photo editing as a hobby. In addition, Wacom’s technologies are increasingly used across various fields, including education, healthcare and finance. The company also provides its digital pen technologies as OEM solutions to leading device manufacturers, with its technology embedded in a wide range of PCs, smartphones, and other digital devices worldwide.

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