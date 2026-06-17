ICYMI: Former Republican Delegate Carl Anderton Praises Gov. Wes Moore For Delivering Major Win For Maryland Farmers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Yesterday, former Republican Delegate Carl Anderton went on WBAL Radio with T.J. Smith to highlight Governor Moore’s partnership with the federal government to deliver a major win for Maryland’s farmers: a USDA Secretarial Disaster Declaration following an April freeze that caused millions in losses for farmers across the state.

“Farmers from my county are going to see money that they lost coming back to their pockets,” said Former Delegate Carl Anderton. “It’s just another example of the Governor putting partisan politics aside and doing what is best for the people, and that’s why I really love this man because I’ve seen it time and time and time again.”

Key Excerpts From Del. Carl Anderton’s Interview On WBAL:

T.J. SMITH: Sometimes we can put the red and blue aside and do what is in the best interests, certainly of people and as a person who’s run for office before myself, when you step up to do it, and whether you win, lose, you serve, you still represent the people. Something really important happened down on the Eastern Shore in particular, but across the state. The governor announced this, and this happened across the country as well. We had this deep freeze. Can you tell us about this from the agriculture side of things here in the State of Maryland?

CARL ANDERTON: It’s huge, it is very huge. Farmers from my county are going to see money that they lost coming back to their pockets. I mean, the timing couldn’t have been better or more prudent to bring money back to the farmers that need it, and I hope that the process of them actually getting the physical money in their hands is quick. But it’s just an example of the Governor putting things aside, like you said. Specifically, putting partisan politics aside, and all the personal attacks and all these different things, putting all that aside and doing what is best for the people, and that’s why I really I love this man because I’ve seen it time and time and time again where he puts stuff to the side, his personal opinion, people who will attack him, but then when they need help, he’s the first person there.I mean it takes a special human being to do that.

T.J. SMITH: And we’ve seen that a couple of times, and this one in particular is about the agriculture disaster, where we had an April 21 freeze that really harmed a lot of our crops, and we know that the governor has gotten some support out in western Maryland, from some Republican elected officials there as they tried to get federal disaster relief because of the flooding that took place there. So we’ve seen some of that bipartisanship for the better interest, the greater interest of people, not politics right?

CARL ANDERTON: Right, you said it, my man. I mean you said it, I’ve seen it time and time again. Where he has you know you think because of somebody’s party affiliation, that they’re just going to feel this way. That’s not the case. I mean I’ve seen him do things that have just amazed me on a professional and personal level from my time in the legislature, and now. And fighting for Western Maryland like that, including money in the budget for them–you know and I mean really going to the mattress for Western Maryland was impressive to me. You know the same thing for farmers across the state. I can’t, I just can’t reiterate enough–having farmers in my family just how glad we are that there’s some resolution.